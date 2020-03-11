Safety First: Cold Weather Benefits of Exercising Outdoors

As to the exercise in cold weather benefits, these are quite numerous, and you will be able to notice them quite quickly. You will see significant improvements, both in terms of sleep quality and mental state.

No matter how you put it, practicing sports will mostly benefit your body and health. However, exercising outdoors, these benefits substantially increase. Not only physically and mentally, but also socially and intellectually! Numerous experts in the field and highly acclaimed health and training platforms like Gym Expert agree that outdoor sports are much healthier, thanks to the quality of the air outside. Unlike the air in your regular gym room, which is far more polluted, outdoors you will be inhaling much cleaner air. This is also one of the many exercise in cold weather benefits.

Outdoor training can, however, also be conditioned by the weather. Take for example people suffering from asthma – it will be a lot more difficult for them to withstand the low temperatures outside. Even for those who just have minor sensitivity to low temperatures, there are quite a couple of exercising in the cold dangers. But this is not to say that you should completely give up on outdoor sports the moment the temperature starts to drop. On the contrary, there are proven exercise in the cold weather benefits, not just for your body, but also for your mind. All you need to do is make sure to follow a few safety measures and the following basic winter exercise tips:

Pay Attention to Your Diet!

One of the first safety measures, when preparing for outdoor training in cold weather, is to ensure a higher intake of carbohydrates in your diet. This goes for both before training, and in the first half-hour after you’ve finished the workout, as it will help your muscles recover faster. You can provide the necessary level of protein with the best protein cookies.

Hydration is another key factor in our list of winter exercise tips. Make sure that the water you carry with you during your workout is at room temperature, so that it doesn’t get much colder from the low temperature outside.

Another significant exercising in the cold danger is the cooling down part. As you approach the finish line, your body will be sweating regardless of the temperature outside. Thus, it’s advisable to make your route so that the finish line will coincide with getting close to your house, or at least your car. If you’re trying to figure out how to exercise in winter safely, warming up before is also crucial. It is extremely important for you to conduct a thorough warm-up session before you start your training! When it’s cold outside, the peripheral circulation of your blood has a lower flow than normal, and this could lead to muscle pains or injuries.

Dress Accordingly!



The next important entry in our winter exercise tips list is clothing. When exercising outdoors in the cold, dressing accordingly is mandatory! Just because the temperature outside is low, this doesn’t mean that you have to wear thick clothes that will keep you warm right from the start. It might not seem so in the beginning, but one of the many exercising in the cold benefits is getting all pumped up and warm faster than you normally would. Thus, it’s advisable to wear many layers of thin clothing that will allow the sweat to evaporate gradually. You must choose synthetic materials, preferably those that are specially designed for athletes. One of the things you should avoid is cotton fabric, as it retains moisture. Knowing when to start shedding off layers of clothing is another one of the safe winter exercise tips. Generally, when you start feeling comfortable with your winter equipment on, that’s when you can give up the first layer. The longer your training session, the fewer layers of clothing you should be wearing in the end.

Always Put Safety First!

Regardless of the many exercise in cold weather benefits, you’re still going to put in a lot of effort, so safety should always come first! Before anything, a medical checkup is mandatory, in case there are health problems or certain conditions that you might not be aware of. The physical effort could aggravate them, so you should first get your doctor’s approval. You can also check with a personal trainer for added safety. In addition to this, most of them can also provide more personalized winter exercise tips. Aside from this, you should always pay attention to the limits of your body, and react to all the signals it gives you. If you get tired, it is recommended you stop and rest a bit.

Conclusion

As long as you make sure to follow these simple safety guidelines and winter exercise tips, you should be good to go. As to the exercise in cold weather benefits, these are quite numerous, and you will be able to notice them quite quickly. You will see significant improvements, both in terms of sleep quality and mental state. Not only will you sleep better, but you will also reduce your stress level, prevent chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and lower your cholesterol.