Safety Tips for Drivers and Cyclists

If you are going to operate a car or bicycle, being cautious and safe is always a good idea. When you are driving or riding, there are many different tips that should be followed.

While riding a bicycle can be fun and relaxing, you could find that it is also stressful when you have to share the road with those who are driving a car. Those who drive vehicles also have reason to be concerned about their safety, as nearly 40,000 people die in car crashes each year in the US. To ensure that all people are as safe as possible, there are a variety of safety tips that all cyclists and motorists should follow to keep everyone out of harm’s way.

Follow the Rules

One of the most important tips that all people need to follow, whether they are biking or driving, is to follow the rules. While drivers are aware that they need to follow the rules set forth by stop signs and lights, bicyclists need to make sure that they follow these instructions as well. If a biker tries to go through an intersection when not permitted, it could create a lot of risk for all people in the area. Instead, they should wait for traffic signals to turn and come to a complete stop at intersections. Larger trucks or tankers have an extremely difficult time slowing down and have a larger blinder spots than most vehicles. Drivers of these machines that are carrying fuel or dangerous chemical substances should always be sure they have the proper trailer before departing, always look twice for smaller vehicles, and be very aware of the rules and regulations that they are to uphold to provide maximum safety for themselves and other drivers. Smaller vehicles and bikers need to make their intentions on the road abundantly clear to help avoid danger with such massive and dangerous vehicles.

Be Visible

While it is important to be cautious when on the road at all times, it can be harder to see when driving or biking at night. Due to this, it is important that you remain as visible as possible at all times. For those who are using their bikes at night, this means trying to wear bright clothing and having proper reflectors on their bike and helmet. Drivers of cars should also make sure that their headlights are on at all appropriate times.

Know Place on the Road

Anyone who is using a public road needs to make sure that they know their place on the road. For a biker, this means staying in a bike lane. If there are not any bike lanes, a biker should try to stay as far to the right as possible, but still should avoid using sidewalks. When driving a car, you should avoid driving in bike lanes, except when you need to pass over them to turn or pull over to park.

Safe Distance When Passing

When you are driving a car or riding a bike, one of the most dangerous times is when you try to pass a slower moving person. If you are driving a car and need to pass by a biker, it is important that you always maintain a very safe distance. Ideally, you should give at least three to five feet of space when you pass by them. At the same time, you should avoid trying to pass a biker when you are going around a curve as you may not have full visibility into what lies ahead.

Properly Signal

Signaling when you want to turn is one of the most important safety habits that all people on the road need to get used to. When you are going to turn when driving, you need to use your turning signal when you are about one hundred feet from the intersection. When you are riding a bike, it is important that you use the appropriate hand and arm signals, which will tell a driver that you will be slowing down and turning. Those who do not use the signals will surprise all other people when on the road, which could cause an accident or other issues.

Additionally, when you are going to turn, you need to use caution. Even if you signal, your slowing pace could be hazardous. Due to this, you should check your mirrors and blindspots when you’re going to make a turn. Thankfully, vehicle manufacturers are including new safety features to their vehicles every year that they hope will help increase road safety.

