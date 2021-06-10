SCHOLARSHIP: 2021 Distracted Driving Essay Contest

Submit an original written essay of no more than 600 words or an original video essay no longer than two minutes that addresses these questions.

New Braunfels personal injury attorney Troy Burch appreciates the value of higher education, and he knows from personal experience that many students need financial help to get the leg up they will need in life. Troy was able to attend Texas Christian University and Baylor University School of Law in part due to the generosity of local community scholarships. Now, he wants to pay it forward for the next generation.

By launching the 2021 Distracted Driving Essay Contest, Burch Law Firm is proud to:

Continue this community’s tradition of helping deserving local students reach their educational goals.

Raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving among local young people.

So why do you think distracted driving has become such an issue among young drivers in Texas? And how can we curb distracted driving?

Submit an original written essay of no more than 600 words or an original video essay no longer than two minutes that addresses these questions.

How Will the Essays Be Judged?

Our judges are looking forward to seeing real-life, practical ideas about how to reduce distracted driving. We are specifically looking for ideas that are:

Original and creative

Well-researched

Based on facts

Expressed using proper grammar and logical structure

If submitting a written essay, please limit it to 600 words.

If submitting a video essay, please limit it to two minutes.

Who is Eligible to Submit an Essay?

At Burch Law Firm, we are natives of this part of South-Central Texas, and we take pride in supporting the students from this area. As such, this essay contest is open to seniors in Comal County, Hays County, or Guadalupe County who were accepted by a four-year university or college.

What Do You Need to Do to Apply?

To apply, send us your entry in a Word document (.doc or .docx format) or video (.avi or .mp4 format), along with:

A photo of you (in .jpg or .png format)

Copy of your high school transcript

The required cover sheet (download here)

Please submit your entry and the required documentation toburchfirm@gmail.com

The deadline for entries is June 28, 2021. Winners will be notified mid-summer.

What Are the Prizes?

Burch Law Firm is offering a total of $4,000 in scholarships to the winning students.

Once the winners are chosen, the firm will present the scholarship winners with a check for the prize amount, which must be used towards school tuition, textbooks, or other educational expenses. The firm will also recognize the students by posting their written essays or videos on Burch Law Firm’s website and its social media channels.

Additional Details

By participating in this essay contest, you grant Burch Law Firm the right to use your submission, along with your name and photo, for purposes related to marketing the scholarship program in the future.

Anyone caught plagiarizing will be automatically disqualified.

Winners are responsible for any taxes that apply to prize amounts.

The official scholarship site is found here.