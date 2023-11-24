Sean “Diddy” Combs Implicated in Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs and another musician trapped and assaulted a woman after an event.

Another woman has filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming that he and R&B singer Aaron Hall assaulted her and a friend at Hall’s apartment in the early 1990s.

According to NBC News, the complaint was filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a recently-passed piece of legislation that created a “look-back window” for sexual assault claims. This look-back window temporarily extended the civil statute of limitations for certain sex crimes.

The Adult Survivors Act is expected to expire later this week, with the lawsuit filed scarcely a day before the look-back window’s closure.

In her complaint, the plaintiff—identified only by the pseudonym “Jane Doe”—says that she and a friend met both Combs and Hall at an MCA Records event.

Combs and Hall were, at the time, purportedly “very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend,” offering the women drinks throughout the evening.

Near the end of the night, Combs and Hall invited Doe and her friend to Hall’s apartment for an after-party.

“While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” the complaint says. “After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized.”

Doe claims that, while she was getting dressed, Hall “barged into the room, pinned her down, and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

Doe said that, after the assaults had concluded, she finished getting dressed and “ran” from the apartment.

A spokesperson for Combs has since said that the artist and music producer intends to defend himself in court.

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab,” the spokesperson said. “Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.

“The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers,” they added. “The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

Combs’s spokesperson also suggested that Doe’s complaint is an example of how a well-intended law can be readily misused by opportunists.

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” they said. “Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist.”

