“Secret Daughter” of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Drops Parentage Lawsuit

However, the 25-year-old woman who claims to be Jones’s daughter has asked the court to confirm her parentage through DNA testing.

A 25-year-old woman who filed a parentage lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has dropped her complaint but still seeks to establish that Jones is her biological father.

According to The Dallas Morning News, plaintiff Alexandra Davis said she wants genetic testing to verify that Jones is, in fact, her father.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” said Jay Gray, who is one of Davis’s attorneys. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

The latest updates, says the Morning News, came only one day before a scheduled hearing in Davis’s previous lawsuit against Jones.

Davis’s attorneys have since asked that that lawsuit be dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Davis can file again if she so wishes.

As LegalReader.com has reported before, the lawsuit alleged that Jones had a brief relationship with Davis’s mother, Cynthia Davis, who was at the time working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Alexandra, says FOX News, was born during the same time Jones and Cynthia Davis were purportedly involved.

However, the lawsuit claimed that Jones sought to derelict his parental responsibilities in full.

According to Alexandra Davis, Jones tried to coerce her and her mother into pretending they had no relation whatsoever with Jones.

While Davis and her mother eventually negotiated a small financial settlement with Jones, its terms precluded Alexandra from publicly releasing the name of her father.

Davis says she filed the lawsuit, in part, because the lack of any legally recognizable father was causing her legal problems.

“To add incredible insult to injury, Plaintiff has had to spend her entire life hiding and concealing who her real father is,” the lawsuit said. “Defendant Jones’ only role in Plaintiff’s life to date other than to shun her, has been to coerce her from ever disclosing her identity.”

The complaint further suggested that the court should overlook any existing agreement between Jones and Davis, as it is unreasonable to expect a child to never acknowledge their parentage.

“It is hard to imagine what could be less in the best interest of a child than to enforce agreements that leave a child without a father and which prevent or legally punish a child from even stating who her father is,” the lawsuit said.

However, attorneys for Jones say that Davis and her mother are simply trying to take advantage of Jones. One of the lawyers who made payments to the family said that Jones had already paid them “millions of dollars”—and that Davis asked for an additional $20 million several years before filing the lawsuit.

