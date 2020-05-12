Security Guard Murdered Over Face Mask Issue

Flint dollar store security guard is shot to death after refusing to let patron shop without mask.

Three members of a family in Flint have been charged with attacking and killing a security guard at Family Dollar after being told a member needed to wear a mask into shop. Sharmel Teague, her adult son and her husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of Calvin Munerlyn after telling Teague’s daughter she had to leave, according to Gennesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Teague, 45, argued with Munerlyn, 43, about the security guard’s request before reluctantly leaving the store. A short time later, two men came inside, Larry Teague, 44, and Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and Bishop shot Munerlyn in the back of the head. The two have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and gun charges, and Teague has also been charged with violating the state’s executive order mandating masks in public.

“It is important that the governor’s order be respected and adhered to, and for someone to lose their life over it is beyond comprehension,” Leyton said.

This month, demonstrators gathered outside of the state capital in Lansing, many of which were armed, to protest Governor Whitmer’s stay at home order. Some of the participants went to the Senate gallery and many of the senators, fearing the worst, protected themselves with bulletproof vests. Many residents believe the governor’s mandate is too extreme and are prepared to take measures to ease social distancing.

“The hostile tone that we have seen in recent days on television and in social media can permeate our society in ways we sometimes don’t fully realize or anticipate,” Leyton said. “Decisions like staying home when we can, wearing a mask when going to the store and staying a safe distance from those around us. These should not be political arguments. They don’t necessitate acts of defiance, and we simply cannot devolve into an us versus them mentality.”

Munerlyn’s mother, Bernadett, said she wants justice to be served. “They didn’t have to take my baby and it wasn’t that serious,” she said. “All you people just have to do is listen to the law, listen to the governor. Just stay home. If you don’t have to come out, then you wouldn’t need a mask unless you’re out getting groceries or necessities. All my baby was doing was his job working and doing his job.”

Governor Whitmer addressed the incident, saying, “It is incredibly sad that in this crisis a life was lost. We are mindful of how important it is that people keep a level head, that we do the right things protecting ourselves and protecting others.”

Michigan’s current stay at home order states, “To suppress the spread of COVID-19, to prevent the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed, to allow time for the production of critical test kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment, and to avoid needless deaths, it is reasonable and necessary to direct residents to remain at home or in their place of residence to the maximum extent feasible.” Whitmer further wrote, “To that end, on March 23, 2020, I issued Executive Order 2020-21, ordering all people in Michigan to stay home and stay safe. The order limited gatherings and travel and required workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.” The order is in place until at least May 15.

Sources:

3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask

Armed protesters demonstrate against Covid-19 lockdown at Michigan capitol

Executive Order 2020-42 (COVID-19)