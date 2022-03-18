Semi-Truck Overturns on I-64 in December, Causing Spills and Closure on I-270

Unfortunately, St. Louis has a higher rate of deaths from traffic accidents involving speeding drivers than most every other city in the United States.

St. Louis, Missouri – On December 31, 2021, a crash occurred which involved a tractor trailer. The Missouri Department of Transportation states that the crash took place around 9:30am on the northbound I-270 ramp to westbound I-64.

CBS News crew stated that an 18-wheeler overturned on the scene. Furthermore, tanks were also shown on the street causing liquid spills and closures on ramps from a major St. Louis Highway.

These spilled liquids were not indicated to contain any hazardous materials. The ramp remained closed for hours and the incident didn’t cause any injuries.

Why truck overturns can be so dangerous

Overturns can be dangerous for you and everyone else on the road. Some results of overturns can be:

Severe injuries or death

Catastrophic damage to your vehicle

Damage to other vehicles

Cargo causing additional damage to yourself and other drivers.

Damage to roads, signs, etc.

What to do if you’re a truck driver caught in an overturn.

Any truck driver who finds themselves in an overturn are recommended to do the following:

Don’t panic and document vehicle damage for both your vehicle and theirs.

Keep hands on the wheel before and during a collision.

Honk your horn to warn other drivers or bystanders

Turn on hazard lights

Leave the vehicle immediately

Initiate emergency brakes

Try to slow the truck down and honk the horn before the overturn.

If you crash, follow traditional accident protocols.

Contact a St. Louis truck accident attorney in your area as soon as possible.

If you witness a truck overturn, it is recommended to do the following:

Drive away from the truck and distance yourself from the collision

Document the crash for evidence

Seek medical care if needed

Contact 9-11 to report the incident

If safe to do so, check on the truck driver and provide assistance.

Contact a St. Louis truck accident attorney as soon as possible.

Seeking the help of an attorney during these incidents may make the difference in peace of mind and wellbeing. Unfortunately, St. Louis has a higher rate of deaths from traffic accidents involving speeding drivers than most every other city in the United States. In a recently released survey, only six cities in the country rated higher for fatal crashes between 2013 and 2017.

St. Louis had 121 deaths in speed-related crashes over a five-year span. However, nearly half of all people killed in St. Louis traffic accidents between 2013 and 2017 (48.6%) died in speed-related crashes.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, Missourians killed in crashes involving speeding drivers is rising. Between 2013 and 2015, 388 people died on Missouri’s roads in accidents related to exceeding the speed limit. Another 436 were killed from 2015 to 2017.

