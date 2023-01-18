Semi-Trucks Are Out of Control in Indiana

While internet research is a positive first step, it cannot provide you with the same level of targeted guidance as a real lawyer.

Semi-truck safety should be a primary concern for everyone, including average Indiana citizens, trucking companies, and government agencies. Unfortunately, it seems as though semi-truck accidents are occurring at a staggering pace in Indiana, with many deceased and seriously injured victims within the past few weeks alone. Something must be done about trucker negligence, and injured victims deserve the right to hold negligent parties accountable. But what can you do if you have suffered injuries in a semi-truck accident? What if you’ve lost a loved one due to one of these Indiana truck accidents? Let’s find out.

Semi-Truck Runs Red Light and Kills Elderly Woman

On January 11th, it was reported that a semi-truck driver had run a red light in Judah, Indiana. Unfortunately, the semi-truck moved directly into the path of a Nissan Altima driver by an elderly woman. The woman had a green light and the right of way, but that didn’t stop the semi-truck from smashing into the Altima and sending it completely off the road. The situation was made even worse by rain and fog, which posed difficulties for the ambulance heading to the scene of the crash. The elderly woman passed away from her wounds. A full investigation was then launched, and police stated that they were in the process of conducting a toxicology test on the trucker.

Teen Dies After Being Struck by Semi-Truck

On December 23rd of 2022, it was reported that a 17-year-old girl had lost her life after the vehicle she was riding in was struck by a semi-truck in Elkhart County. The driver of the vehicle – which was coincidentally a Nissan Altima – lost control when he hit an icy patch on the road. The car began to swerve into oncoming traffic, and that’s when the vehicle was struck by a semi-truck. Both occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, although the teen did not survive.

Pedestrian Struck by Semi-Truck

On December 30th of 2022, Indiana State Police reported that a man had been struck by a semi-truck while trying to cross I-65 on foot. It was dark and wet at the time, causing poor visibility concerns. The police seemed to suggest that the trucker was not to blame for the crash, as the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk. However, an official investigation was still launched.

Where Can I Find a Qualified, Experienced Truck Accident Attorney in Indiana?

If you have been injured in a truck accident, the obvious course of action is to contact a Fishers truck accident attorney. The same goes if you have lost a loved one in a truck accident. Once you book a consultation with a truck accident lawyer, you can get started with an effective action plan based on your unique situation. While internet research is a positive first step, it cannot provide you with the same level of targeted guidance as a real lawyer. Reach out today to get started.

Sources:

