Seven New Lawsuits Filed Against Sean “Diddy” Combs

Combs, who is now named as a defendant in more than a dozen civil lawsuits, is also facing criminal charges. Federal prosecutors have accused Combs of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise,” using his music and business empire to traffic and exploit women.

Seven new lawsuits have been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, including two from plaintiffs who say that they were children when the music producer allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted them.

According to CNN, the most recent wave of claims against Combs details accusations against other celebrities. However, while these alleged abusers are described as “celebrities,” none are identified by name.

One of the lawsuits, filed on behalf of a “Jane Doe,” claims that the plaintiff was 13 years old when Diddy invited her to attend an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

After arriving, she was given a beverage—a beverage that she drank, and which made her feel “drowsy” to the point that she began looking for a place to lay down. Combs, along with another “male celebrity” and a “female celebrity,” then came into the bedroom and began to harass her.

“You are ready to party!” Combs allegedly yelled at Doe.

The unnamed male celebrity then sexually assaulted Doe, while Combs and the woman watched.

Doe says that, shortly thereafter, Combs himself raped her while the other persons remained in the room to watch the assault.

Combs has denied all of the allegations against him.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confident in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement. “In court, the truth will prevail: Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Another of the lawsuits, writes CNN, was filed on behalf of a man who claims that he was a 17-year-old aspiring artist in 2022 when he was drugged and raped by Combs while attending a party. Combs had earlier given the teenager a drink and “assured [John Doe] that he could make him a star.”

Combs, who is now named as a defendant in more than a dozen civil lawsuits, is also facing criminal charges. Federal prosecutors have accused Combs of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise,” using his music and business empire to traffic and exploit women.

Combs has pleaded not guilty. His trial is expected to start in May. In the meantime, his lawyers have asked that the court prevent witnesses and their attorneys from detailing allegations to the media.

“This Court should exercise its discretion in issuing an order requiring all potential witnesses and their counsel to refrain from making extrajudicial statements that have a substantial likelihood to interfere with Mr. Combs’ trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice,” his lawyers wrote to the judge.

Sources

Diddy accuser claims pro-athlete intervened during sexual assault at star-studded party: lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs named in 7 new lawsuits; other celebrities allegedly involved

The Lawsuits Against Sean Combs