Sexual Harassment in Alabama – Find a Lawyer and Fight for Your Rights

The recent scandal involving the McDonald Oil company is one of the most clear cases of sexual harassment ever seen in Alabama. Unfortunately, it’s not an isolated story. Sexual harassment is an endemic problem for many local businesses and the victims that dare to speak out are regrettably few. The only way to stop this epidemic is for the women to muster the courage to defend themselves, and the first step is to contact a sexual harassment lawyer.

The McDonald Oil case was so outrageous that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) was compelled to take the matter to court. The case stems from the actions of one male employee accused of sexually harassing several women working at various Alabama locations of the company. The man would pester his colleagues with intimate questions about their sex lives and unwanted sexual touches or comments. The situation escalated with the guy circulating nude photos of himself and asking the women to have sex with him.

Despite the numerous complaints from both employees and customers, the McDonald Oil company did nothing. Nothing to protect the victims, but they did make time to find excuses for the harasser.

The case is a clear violation of Alabama sexual harassment laws established under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. According to the law, sexual harassment is strictly prohibited in the workplace. What’s more, businesses with more than 15 employees, such as McDonald Oil, are required to protect employees from any sort of sexual harassment.

If you live and work in this state, and have a similar story to tell, you need to get yourself an Alabama sexual harassment lawyer. The first reason you should find a lawyer is that women are often afraid to act on their own. Don’t let the feeling of powerlessness and hopelessness stop you. Whether you need a sexual harassment lawyer in Birmingham or anywhere else in the state, do yourself a favor and get the ally you need, if you want to put an end to the nightmare.

There’s also a very practical reason victims of sexual harassment need a lawyer sooner rather than later. You need proof. You need to document your ordeal. In the McDonald Oil case, it was easy. The harasser was brazen enough to distribute nude pics left and right.

Many cases are more complicated than that and you’ll need an experienced employment lawyer to help with documenting the abuse.

Some women are subjected to sexist jokes or unwanted sexual approaches and you have little physical evidence to present to the EEOC. A good lawyer can help you by talking to witnesses willing to corroborate your accusations.

At the same time, an attorney will explain the legal steps you need to follow. For instance, before taking legal action, you need to talk to a supervisor and make an internal complaint. In the McDonald Oil case, that did not help. The supervisor sided with the harasser.

This is a terrible situation to find yourself in, but on the other hand it gives even more ammunition to your lawyer. If the employer does nothing, they assume responsibility for the employee’s actions. And they pay for that, as well.