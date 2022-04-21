Sexual Harassment Reported Against Blockchain, Inc. CEO and Wife by Former Nanny

It soon became clear, she alleged in the lawsuit, that the couple expected her to be a “sexual object” for them and subjected her to an environment that was “sexually pervasive, degrading and insulting.”

Blockchain, Inc.’s CEO has been sued by a former nanny who is accusing him and his wife of trying to groom her “to participate in three-person sex” with the couple, according to court documents obtained by the Reno Gazette Journal. The 45-year-old woman said the couple lured her into employment as a tutor for their daughter, offering her a high salary, medical benefits, and free living accommodations on their property.

When she refused the couple's advances and quit, the CEO attempted to use his wealth and influence to then sabotage her re-employment at the private school they had initially recruited her from.

Law

The law addresses sexual harassment in the form of unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors and other verbal, or physical conduct of a sexual nature through:

Quid Pro Quo. Authoritative figures/bosses in the workplace demand, or require sexual acts for preferential treatment, or to avoid punitive action.

Hostile Work Environment. A boss or employer does not remedy a work environment where sexually inappropriate behavior is present creating intimidating, hostile and abusive work environments.

Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination that violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VII applies to employers with 15 or more employees, including state and local governments. It also applies to employment agencies, labor organizations, and the federal government. A Nevada sexual harassment lawyer can outline all possible pathways toward compensation when sexual harassment causes harm and damage to an employee.

Sexual harassment claims

Sexual harassment claims cannot be made if the sexual behavior was welcomed, or occurred with mutual consent. Sexual harassment is illegal when it is so frequent, or severe that it creates a hostile or offensive work environment, or when it results in an adverse employment decision, such as a victim being fired, transferred, or demoted. The harasser can be the victim’s supervisor, a supervisor in another area, a co-worker, or someone who is not an employee of the employer, such as a client or customer. Employers are also prohibited from retaliating against employees engaged in protected activities, including filing EEOC complaints, participating in an investigation, or participating in a discrimination lawsuit.

Legal recourse

Victims of sexual harassment have legal options against sexual harassment, and talking to skilled lawyers is the first thing a victim should do after reporting the abuse through the proper channels at their place of employment, in accordance with procedural guidelines set up that must be followed and to the EEOC.

Avenues for reporting

Direct reporting.

Requesting mediation as an informal solution.

Employer grievance procedures.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against the alleged sexual harassment in the workplace.

Damages

Damages

Monetary damages including back pay, attorney and court fees, emotional pain, and negative effects of the harassment.

Equitable relief by job reinstatement, or promotion.

Punitive damages if actions were extremely offensive, and egregious sexual harassment misconduct.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual harassment, or related sexual assault, seek out a professional sexual harassment attorney for guidance toward legal actions that will remedy the situation.

