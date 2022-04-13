Shocking Video Shows Florida Truck Driver Appearing to Nod Off Before Causing Accident on I-4

The attorney also acknowledged that trucking companies need to do more.

A Florida trucker could be facing legal repercussions for his actions after he allegedly nodded off for just a few seconds while operating a semi-truck. In the dash cam footage shared by News4Jax1, it appears Cecil Brown, the operator of the truck, fell asleep momentarily, causing him to collide with two vehicles pulled off on the shoulder of Interstate 4.

The two drivers who had pulled off the road were repairing a flat tire. The news source says one of the individuals was left pinned against the concrete wall as a result of the impact. After Florida State Troopers arrived at the scene, they were informed by the trucker that his front tire blew out. Brown then said that his truck dipped in the front, causing him to lose control and hit the parked vehicles.

Florida State Troopers later determined Cecil Brown’s recount of the accident wasn’t what actually happened.

While Brown blamed a flat tire as the cause of the truck collision that occurred on I-4 in Hillsborough County, Florida State Troopers believe it was another factor that potentially caused the accident. After reviewing dash cam footage, officials suspect Brown may have fallen asleep. The News4Jax I-Team did reach out to Brown for comment but did not hear back.

Although there are conflicting parts to this story, the victim isn’t waiting for Brown to confirm the details. Instead, he decided to retain a Florida truck accident lawyer to help him recover compensation for his injuries and other damages. The victim’s lawyer says “The video speaks for itself. You have a driver that’s falling asleep in the middle of the day.”

The attorney also acknowledged that trucking companies need to do more. He said that while the company did have a camera in the cab, there are also other safety devices that can be installed to help detect when a driver high be distracted or fatigued. Sure, these devices aren’t cheap, but in the long run, they can save money and most importantly, lives.

Here’s what you should do if you were involved in a truck accident in Jacksonville, Florida

While truck accidents may not happen as frequently as those involving passenger vehicles, they tend to be more damaging. From broken limbs to traumatic brain injuries (TBI), people often suffer the worst types of injuries after engaging in a truck crash.

If you or a loved one were injured in a collision in Jacksonville, FL caused by a negligent truck driver, it’s a good idea to consult with a lawyer. A Jacksonville truck accident attorney can help you prove fault and fight for the compensation you need and deserve. You can begin looking for a legal representative by searching for attorneys near me or contact USAttorneys.com for immediate help with locating a lawyer in your city.

