Should You Contact Family Lawyers During a Breakup?

A breakup can be maddening and highly emotional. And, that’s especially true if the breakup isn’t mutual. But, even if it’s mutual, memories of the past can take a heavy toll on you.

No one marries with the intention of divorcing some months or years later. Everyone ties the knot with the plan of maintaining the relationship for the rest of their lives. But, things do happen. You might realize after some time that the spouse you once loved with all your heart is no longer a person you can live with.

When you come to such tough moments, family lawyers can help ease your burden.

Role of Family Lawyers During a Breakup

A breakup is usually associated with several decisions that can negatively or positively transform your family forever. That’s basically why you need family lawyers to guide you through the breakup with your spouse.

You want to go for family lawyers with extensive professional experience, strong communication skills, excellent time management skills, great organizational skills, as well as one with a human touch and who can remain calm no matter what pressure prevails.

You may want to check out sites such as Frenkel Tobin LLP for a deeper insight into how family lawyers can help you during a breakup.

Here are the six major roles family lawyers play during a breakup:

1. Offering Expert Advice

You and your spouse will definitely have different rights and interests after breaking up. And, given the emotional state a breakup gets you in, you may not be in a position to reason and act rationally.

Family lawyers will give you expert advice about how exactly to conduct yourself, what to say and what not to, what to do and what not to do, etc. This will prevent you from making costly mistakes that you may regret for the rest of your life.

Family lawyers will also ensure that you address every issue that needs to be addressed. Note that whatever issue you neglect, however small, may necessitate future legal proceedings on top of causing you significant monetary damage.

2. Child Custody Agreements

Breakups aren’t always that straightforward when it comes to child custody. Many times, the splitting couples put their interests first, forgetting that it’s the children’s interests that should determine who lives with them.

Family lawyers can help you come up with an amicable child custody agreement that puts into consideration everyone’s interests.

3. Representing You in Court

Family lawyers represent your rights and interests before the court judges, and fight to ensure that the ruling satisfies you. That’s in the case of disputed divorces They collect all information that they suppose will help you win the case. They arrange several meetings with you to discuss how to resolve the case.

4. Property Division

During the course of your relationship, you must’ve acquired some property as a couple. Marital property includes those material possessions you purchased and inherited, as well as saved cash. When you split, it’s only fair if each partner gets a fair share of your marital property.

Family lawyers act as mediators to help you divide all property satisfactorily. They also help you through sticky issues that may arise during the division of property.

Remember, you need to be open, fair, and honest during this trying time. Don’t be tempted to hide any marital property as family lawyers are smart enough to uncover anything tucked out of sight.

5. Facilitating Communications

When you’ve already called it quits, wisdom dictates that you should try as much as possible to enforce the ‘no contact’ rule. Any phone call or text to your spouse during the breakup process, especially those filled with hateful messages and threats, has the potential to make you regret for the rest of your life.

As such, it’s advisable to communicate through family lawyers. At least, they’re the only ones who are fully sober at this time, and, therefore, won’t be swayed left, right, and center by emotions.

6. Reducing Stress

The legal requirements that you must fulfill after a breakup may drain you even more. The hurt from the split is enough. Instead of stressing out yourself, you can delegate most of the legal processes to family lawyers. They should help you fill the required forms and remind you of important dates to keep. Meanwhile, you can spend your time relaxing and dealing with your kids.

Conclusion

Family lawyers are a critical part of breakups. In the midst of the hurt and emotional turmoil, they step in and make the breakup bearable, while ensuring that all your rights and interests are protected. So, ensure you get a reputable family lawyer in case of a breakup. Avoid bad lawyers as they may aggravate your issues.