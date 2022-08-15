Should You Hire a Lawyer for Naturalization?

Seasoned immigration lawyers have the innate ability to spot trouble before it even starts.

Naturalization refers to the process wherein a foreign national is vested with the citizenship of another state or nation. The conditions under which this is awarded can differ from one state to another. Generally, however, an individual becomes a naturalized citizen through parental action, voluntary action, marriage to a citizen, or through a special legislative direction or grant.

In the eyes of the law, naturalization is more of a privilege than a right. Since it is merely a privilege, the state can choose to grant or deny it to an individual. Once you start the application process, you have to be prepared to face all the complications that may come with it. It can be stressful and time-consuming, and you’d want to get everything done right the first time. Slight mistakes or missed requirements may result in a denial.

To set the record straight, yes, it’s a major plus to have a Georgia immigration lawyer with you as you process your naturalization. Here’s why.

They Have Knowledge of Naturalization Laws

Before even sending an application, it’s expected that you have already read through a range of resources and have a general idea of what the basic requirements are. While it’s good to be prepared, getting additional assistance from a naturalization lawyer is worth considering. Their extensive knowledge and experience will save you more time. After all, that’s their job and their field of expertise.

The knowledge that naturalization lawyers have will truly be beneficial for your application. You can use that to your advantage to be absolutely certain that you’re not missing out on any important detail. Moreover, should you encounter bumps or troubles along the way, a naturalization or immigration lawyer can also help you resolve the problem.

They Can Spot Trouble Before It Even Starts

Seasoned immigration lawyers have the innate ability to spot trouble before it even starts. This proves to be advantageous for a naturalization applicant since it can ensure a smoother process.

With an experienced immigration and naturalization counsel with you, you’ll be more aware of all the eligibility requirements. Moreover, you can also be prepared for possible roadblocks and explore options in the event your application gets denied.

They Can Smoothen Out Any Complicated Process

If your case happens to be a complicated and risky one, then the naturalization process may be more challenging.

Remember that just because you’re technically eligible, it doesn’t automatically mean that your application will be successful and easy. There are other accompanying factors that have to be considered, especially if:

You have a record of failing to provide child support

You were previously arrested for a crime

You were found to have multiple DUI records

You failed to abide by a court-ordered alimony (spousal support)

You have prior convictions in other countries

The issues listed above are just a few examples. If you happen to fall under any of those, don’t be dismayed as it also doesn’t guarantee a denied application. However, it’s prudent to prepare more just in case those ‘negative’ factors are brought up. The concerned officers would still give you a chance to explain your side and prove your eligibility and worthiness for being naturalized. Under such circumstances, it’s best to consult a naturalization lawyer and ask how you can best deal with them.

They Know How to Maneuver Through Permits and Regulations

A good immigration lawyer can help you go through the necessary process to obtain all the necessary permits and complete the required paperwork. No matter how you want to obtain all those documents on your own, it can be a long, tedious, and time-consuming process. If you’re not careful, you may go beyond the prescribed period for completing all of those requirements and risk delays in your application.

To avoid this situation, have a lawyer ready. They won’t just help you with the legalities of the naturalization process, but they’re also ready to do all the necessary paperwork and complete the documents you need for your application.

Conclusion

Individuals who are candidates for naturalization are in a very special and lucky position. Getting to that point and earning that privilege certainly isn’t an easy journey. However, there’s more that has to be done once the process goes in full swing. There will be hurdles along the way but those can easily be overcome with the right professionals on your side. One of those is a naturalization lawyer. For the reasons above and many more, it’s a good idea to take that extra step of hiring one to help you out.