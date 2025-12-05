Shredded Cheese Recall Affects Major Retailers

Recalled shredded cheese bags removed nationwide after metal contamination concerns.

More than a million bags of shredded cheese sold through large national chains were pulled from stores after routine checks raised concerns about small metal pieces possibly ending up in certain products. The recall, started by an Ohio cheese producer, first appeared in early October and later received an updated status from federal regulators. The company explained that the problem involved stray fragments that could cause harm if someone unknowingly ate them, though no serious injuries had been reported at the time of the update.

The recall covered a wide range of shredded cheese mixes sold under many well-known store labels. These products had been stocked in more than thirty states, reaching households across the country through chains such as Walmart, Target, Publix, Sprouts, Aldi and several regional grocers. The affected bags included different cuts and blends such as classic mozzarella, thick-cut styles, family-size bags and several mixes that paired mozzarella with other cheeses like provolone, parmesan, romano, fontina and asiago. Some products formed the base for pizza toppings, while others were the standard shredded bags many families keep on hand for cooking.

Federal officials later marked the situation as a Class II recall, a category used when a product may lead to temporary or reversible health problems. Though the updated classification kept the recall active on federal records, the cheese producer stated that all affected products had already been removed from shelves. The company reported that stores had replaced the recalled bags with fresh stock long before the December update and noted that items currently available for sale were not part of the October recall.

A long list of brand names and sizes appeared in the official notice, covering small 8-ounce bags, larger 16- and 32-ounce bags and heavy 5-pound food-service bags. The recall also included several Mexican and Italian style blends sold under different labels. While the vast number of entries made the list look overwhelming, the bags all shared similar descriptions: low-moisture part-skim mozzarella or mixes built around that cheese. Different chains used different labels, but many bags came from the same production source.

Distribution reached areas across the South, Midwest, East Coast and West Coast, as well as Puerto Rico. States listed in the report included Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Households that happened to store any of the recalled bags from October were advised to throw them away or return them to the store for a refund. Because the updated report in December only reflected a change in federal classification and not new safety issues, current store stock remained safe to buy. Any home that still had an older bag tucked in a refrigerator drawer or freezer compartment was encouraged to check the product label and UPC number to confirm whether it matched the recall notice. The company repeated that the recall had already been fully addressed at the retail level.

Sources:

Shredded cheeses sold at Walmart, Target, Aldi recalled. See list

Bought shredded cheese recently? See brands recalled in Florida