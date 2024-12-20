Simple Blood Test Can Predict Future Cognitive Impairment

UCLA researchers develop blood test to detect early cognitive decline and dementia.

A new study led by UCLA researchers has explored an innovative way to identify and monitor individuals at risk for cognitive decline and dementia, using a simple blood test instead of costly brain scans. The test focuses on placental growth factor (PlGF), a protein involved in blood vessel formation, which also appears to influence the permeability of blood vessels in the brain. This permeability is linked to conditions like cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD), a significant contributor to cognitive issues and dementia.

Traditionally, doctors rely on MRI scans to spot changes in the brain caused by CSVD, such as white matter hyperintensities (WMH), which appear as bright spots on imaging. These changes usually indicate damage that has already occurred. The research, however, suggests that measuring PlGF levels in blood could provide an earlier warning system by detecting issues before visible damage appears on MRI.

The researchers examined data from a diverse group of participants aged 55 and older, with varying levels of cognitive ability and vascular risk factors. Alongside cognitive testing and MRI scans, blood samples were analyzed for PlGF levels. They found that higher levels of PlGF in the blood were linked to increased fluid buildup in the brain’s white matter and the development of WMH. This cascade of events was associated with poorer cognitive performance, highlighting the potential of PlGF as a biomarker for identifying individuals at risk.

The findings are significant because CSVD often goes unnoticed until it has progressed to an advanced stage. Leaky blood vessels in the brain allow inflammatory substances to penetrate brain tissue, setting off a chain reaction that leads to damage. By catching these changes earlier with a blood test, doctors could intervene sooner, potentially slowing or preventing cognitive decline through lifestyle changes, medication, or other therapies.

This study was part of MarkVCID, a collaborative effort involving multiple research centers to validate biomarkers for CSVD. Participants represented diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, ensuring the findings are applicable across different populations. The researchers emphasized the need for further studies to determine exactly how and when PlGF levels influence cognitive health and brain changes. They are now recruiting more participants for longitudinal research to better understand these connections over time.

One exciting possibility is using PlGF testing for younger individuals who may be at risk but have no symptoms yet. Early detection could open the door to preventive measures, improving long-term outcomes. Unlike MRI, which is expensive and less accessible, a blood test could be a more practical option for widespread screening.

Although the research shows promise, the team cautioned that more work is needed before PlGF testing becomes a routine tool in clinical settings. Understanding the timing and causal relationships between PlGF levels, brain changes, and cognitive function will be key to refining its use. However, this study lays the groundwork for a future where identifying and managing cognitive risks could be as straightforward as drawing blood.

