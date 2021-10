Avoid going out unless absolutely necessary in inclement weather, especially when roads are snowy or icy.

The information provided in the report does not dismiss the fact that driving in snowy, foggy/misty and/or rainy conditions is dangerous. However, it does point to the fact that a lot of accidents happen on clear or cloudy days with dry road conditions. One reason may be that people are a lot more alert and careful when driving on more dangerous road conditions.