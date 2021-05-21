Solving Last Mile Delivery Problems

Another feature that a last mile delivery software solution offers is real-time tracking. This enables the shippers to track the status of their parcels using GPS technology.

Last mile delivery is the transport of products from a distributing center to the final destination safely. The ultimate aim of last mile logistics is always to bring the packages to the customer as quickly, reliably and affordably as possible. The most common mistake that companies make when it comes to delivery of the goods is that they do not take necessary steps to track the shipment.

Tracking systems are used in many commercial activities and it can be assumed that it would also have a significant impact on the delivery of the goods. The importance of efficient tracking methods cannot be ignored at any cost. Last mile delivery software is the solution to all your problems regarding last mile delivery.

Route Planning

Route Optimization last mile transport companies employ several strategies for ensuring fast, reliable and safe delivery of the goods. One of the most important solutions employed by them is route optimization. Route optimization is concerned with real-time communication between the driver and the carrier company. This ensures efficient routes which lead to quick delivery of the goods.

GPS Real-time delivery tracking

Last mile delivery tracking system Last mile shipping companies make use of real-time systems such as GPS, RFID tags, wireless cards or voice recognition technology for efficient shipment solutions. Such technologies are considered important due to their increased accuracy and security.

Furthermore, these real-time systems offer additional services like

Real-time data capture

interactive web applications

Real time dispatch

Automated order placement

Live monitoring of truck activities, etc.

Some of the other services that these real-time systems offer include real-time freight status, real time quotes, etc.

Automate Delivery Dispatch and Scheduling

Automatic freight management Last-mile delivery logistics solutions employ automatic systems for shipment scheduling, delivery tracking and delivery monitoring. An automatic system consists of a series of devices and software that enable the monitoring of all aspects related to the shipment, from dispatch through pick up to delivery.

In real time, such a system is capable of generating orders in real time and distributing them in different departments in the network. These are also used in distribution and fulfillment centers for managing inventory as well. Such systems have gained favor among shippers as they help track shipments, monitor loads, spot problems as well as finding solutions for them.

Final mile logistics software usage

Automated order placement Last-mile delivery logistics companies utilize automated order placement software systems for accepting and processing orders. The software enables shippers to locate their products on the web. It also enables the shippers to calculate the cost of shipments and discounts offered by the carrier company. In case of any delay in the shipment, the carrier company has the option of canceling or transferring the shipment.

On-time delivery services Last-mile logistics companies also provide next-day delivery services in cases where the shipper does not have access to computers on the opposite side of the country. In such cases, the services include pick-up of the parcel from the logistics company’s office. In some cases, it may also include delivery of parcels through registered agents. The company pays a fee to the carrier company based on the number of deliveries made and the time taken for each one.

Real-Time Parcel Tracking

Another feature that a last mile delivery software solution offers is real-time tracking. This enables the shippers to track the status of their parcels using GPS technology.

The tracking includes

Number of attempts made to locate the parcel

Shipment location

Shipping address and more.

Moreover, the shippers can set the parameters of the traceable properties like hold and find functions so that they can be more specific in the location they want to trace. Last-mile delivery logisticians also provide real-time tracking in cases where the shipper is away from the site or is experiencing temporary discomforts like inclement weather.

The last mile delivery software can use either paperless or electronic methods of tracing parcels. The latter system uses electronic means of data collection, which is not only more efficient but also less prone to errors. In the paperless method, the location of the parcel is first entered into the system, followed by its description, address, postal code and other relevant information. Upon submission of this data, the system search for previously recorded information regarding the same parcel and retrieve it to provide details like the carrier and shipper, the delivery address, etc.