South Carolina Executes Triple Murderer by Squad

Bryant executed by firing squad after admitting to three killings.

Stephen Bryant’s execution in South Carolina marked another grim moment in a year already marked by rare punishment methods. The 44-year-old inmate was put to death by firing squad at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. He had spent years on death row after admitting to a series of killings that shook Sumter County in 2004. His case had lingered in public memory, not only for the number of victims but for the disturbing details surrounding each crime.

Bryant admitted to killing three men during a single month. One of the victims was Willard “TJ” Tietjen, who lived in a quiet part of Sumter County. Investigators said Bryant stopped at Tietjen’s home pretending to have car trouble. Once inside, he shot Tietjen, hurt him further after the shooting, and left behind writing on a wall made from the victim’s blood. He later told authorities he had also taken the lives of two other men before and after entering Tietjen’s home.

He became known for the call that followed Tietjen’s death. Tietjen’s daughter had phoned her father several times when she could not reach him. On her last attempt, she said a strange voice answered. The caller claimed responsibility for the killing and offered no clear reason. That moment stayed with investigators and the family for years, adding another layer of fear to an already painful case.

As the execution date approached, Bryant chose the firing squad over the electric chair and lethal injection. Witnesses said he stayed silent during the final moments. Before a hood was placed over his head, he looked briefly toward the group of people who had been allowed to attend. Reports noted that he showed no reaction when the shots were fired. A doctor checked him soon after and confirmed his death at 6:05 p.m.

His final meal was large and varied. Prison officials said he asked for spicy mixed seafood stir-fry, fried fish over rice, stuffed shrimp, egg rolls, two candy bars, and German chocolate cake. The request drew attention as many final meals do, though officials said he ate without comment. The meal became one of the last details recorded about his life before the firing squad carried out the sentence he had selected.

Three relatives of victims were present for the execution. They held hands as the shots were fired, standing together in the quiet room. Their presence was a reminder that the killings had lasting effects that extended well past the investigations and trials. State records showed that this was the third execution by firing squad in South Carolina this year, a fact that drew national attention due to how rarely the method is used.

Photos released by the state showed the room where the execution took place, including the chair used for the firing squad. The images offered a look at a process that is seldom seen by the public. While the case had been discussed for years, the release of the photos renewed interest in how executions are carried out in the state.

