Speaking the Same Language Improves Patients’ Heart Health

When patients are treated by a doctor who speaks the same language, it improves their cardiovascular health and survival rates.

Doctors and patients being able to communicate in the same language might seem like a small detail, but it can make a big difference in health outcomes. A recent study from researchers at the University of Ottawa and the University of Manitoba found that people with high blood pressure who received care from doctors who spoke their preferred language were significantly less likely to have serious heart problems or die early.

The study analyzed data from over 124,000 people in Canada who spoke nearly 100 different languages. It showed that those who had doctors who spoke the same language were 36% less likely to have a major heart-related event, such as a heart attack, stroke, or heart failure. They were also 28% less likely to die compared to those who saw doctors who didn’t speak their language.

If a new drug could lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes by more than a third, it would likely become standard treatment overnight. Yet, the role of language in healthcare isn’t always seen as a medical issue. The research suggests that language barriers should be treated as a serious risk factor, much like high cholesterol or smoking. When patients struggle to understand their doctors or feel unheard, they may not follow medical advice properly, miss key details about their condition, or avoid seeking care altogether.

One of the simplest solutions would be to collect patients’ preferred languages as part of routine medical records. That way, hospitals and clinics could try to match patients with doctors who speak their language whenever possible. For cases where a language match isn’t available, professional interpreters could bridge the gap.

Another potential fix is increasing access to medical education for people from diverse language backgrounds. Encouraging more multilingual students to enter the field could help ensure that healthcare providers better reflect the communities they serve.

The study also highlights a broader issue: healthcare isn’t just about medicine and technology. Personal connections matter, and being able to comfortably talk to a doctor can be as important as the treatment itself. People who can clearly express their symptoms and understand their care plans are more likely to take medications correctly, follow through with lifestyle changes, and seek help when needed.

Language barriers aren’t the only communication challenges in medicine, but they are among the most straightforward to address. While technology like translation apps might help in some situations, they can’t fully replace human connection. A doctor and patient who share the same language can build trust more easily, making it more likely that health problems will be caught early and treated effectively.

The findings suggest that improving language accessibility in healthcare could be a powerful, cost-effective way to reduce heart disease and save lives. It’s not just about convenience—it’s about making sure everyone gets the care they need in a way they can understand.

For policymakers, hospitals, and medical schools, the message is clear: language should be considered an essential part of good healthcare. Whether it’s through better patient-doctor matching, more interpreters, or expanding opportunities for bilingual medical professionals, breaking down language barriers could mean longer, healthier lives for many people.

Sources:

Doctors speaking the patient’s language linked to lower cardiovascular disease risk

Patient-Physician Language Concordance and Cardiovascular Outcomes Among Patients With Hypertension