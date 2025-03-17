States Impacted by Coffee Creamer, Breakfast Pack Recalls

Kroger snack packs and International Delight creamers recalled due to health concerns.

A wave of product recalls is hitting grocery store shelves, affecting popular items like coffee creamers and snack packs. Customers who recently picked up these products may need to double-check their refrigerators, as potential health risks have prompted urgent recalls. First, Kroger and Meijer issued a recall for their breakfast snack packs due to undisclosed allergens. Now, International Delight is pulling thousands of bottles of coffee creamer from stores due to spoilage concerns.

The breakfast snack packs, sold under the name “Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes,” were found to contain wheat and eggs that were not listed on the packaging. This labeling mistake poses a serious risk for those with allergies. Nearly 700 cases of the product, which are typically sold in the refrigerated sections of Kroger and Meijer stores, have been recalled. While there have been no reports of illnesses so far, the FDA urges customers with sensitivities to wheat or eggs to avoid consuming these packs. Affected consumers can either throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

As shoppers were adjusting to the breakfast snack recall, another issue surfaced with International Delight coffee creamers. More than 75,000 bottles of Hazelnut and Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll flavored coffee creamer flavors are being removed from shelves in 30 states, including Michigan. Reports of spoilage and consumer illnesses linked to the affected products have raised concerns. While the FDA has not disclosed the exact number of reported cases, they are advising consumers to discard any impacted bottles immediately.

The recalled creamer bottles come in 32-ounce containers with best-used-by dates of July 2 and July 3, 2025. Customers who recently purchased International Delight coffee creamer should check for recall numbers F-0625-2025 and F-0626-2025 on their bottles. If they match, it’s safest to stop using them. Consuming spoiled dairy products can lead to stomach discomfort, food poisoning, or more severe digestive issues. To prevent any health complications, customers should dispose of the recalled items or seek a refund from the retailer.

These recalls highlight the importance of checking product labels and staying informed about food safety alerts. Grocery stores are actively removing the affected items from their shelves, but some may still be in consumers’ homes. Food recalls happen more often than many realize, and they serve as an essential safeguard to protect public health.

For consumers, staying updated on recalls is an important part of maintaining food safety at home. There are several ways to ensure that the products in your kitchen are safe to eat. Checking government websites like the FDA or USDA for recall announcements, signing up for food safety alerts, and reading store recall notices can help prevent exposure to potentially harmful products. Retailers often have recall information posted at customer service desks or on their websites, making it easier for shoppers to verify whether they’ve purchased affected items.

If you’ve recently bought either the recalled snack packs or coffee creamer flavors, take a moment to check your refrigerator. If you find any of the affected products, follow the recommended disposal instructions or return them for a refund. Food safety should always be a priority, and being aware of recalls like these can help prevent unnecessary health risks. Taking small precautions, such as verifying expiration dates and tracking recall announcements, can go a long way in ensuring the food you consume is safe. Keeping an eye out for updates from health agencies and grocery retailers can help consumers avoid potential hazards and keep their households protected from unsafe products.

