Statistics on Personal Injury Cases in Florida

Personal injury cases are a surprisingly common occurrence throughout the United States. This is partly because a wide range of accidents qualifies as personal injury lawsuits. Car crashes, slip and falls, and medical malpractice all fall under the umbrella of personal injury.

In the following, we will shed some light on the statistics behind the most common types of personal injury claims in Florida. However, victims are more than numbers in a chart. A lawyer can help represent your rights and file against the at-fault party.

Automotive Accidents

According to The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ Crash Dashboard, the total number of car crashes per year adds to 400,431. Furthermore, these collisions claimed close to 4,000 lives and caused more than 250,000 injuries.

Common car accident injuries include:

Whiplash

Broken limbs

Soft tissue injuries

Neck and back injuries

Lacerations

It is crucial for victims injured in traffic accidents caused by the negligence of another to understand their right to claim compensation. If you decide to take legal action, you can secure damages for any injuries and property damage sustained in the collision.

Bicycle Accidents

More than 6,000 bicycle crashes are reported per year in Florida. These accidents claim close to 200 lives, and many more are injured. Victims often experience injuries in the following areas:

Head

Spinal cord

Knee

Neck and back

Slip and Fall Accidents

A slip and fall accident can take you by surprise anywhere. Whether you were injured at a local shopping mall or while walking through a parking lot, you can take legal action against the liable party.

Slip and fall accidents can lead to severe injuries, including:

Strains and sprains

Traumatic brain injury

Spinal injuries

Broken or fractured bones

Stretched or torn ligaments

In fact, slip and fall accidents are a serious concern in Florida. This type of incident is the leading cause of hospital admissions in the state. Furthermore, unintentional falls have been identified as the main cause of fatal injuries among the group of 65 years and older Florida residents.

Medical Malpractice Cases

Statistics paint a rather morbid picture of medical malpractice. According to some studies, between 44,000 and 98,000 victims die in hospitals yearly from medical errors.

Florida lies in the top five states for medical payouts. In fact, the payouts for this state rise above $200 million in a single year. This should be encouraging data that motivates potential victims to take legal action.

The following situations can qualify for medical malpractice cases:

Surgical errors

Misdiagnosis or late diagnosis

Prescribing the wrong course of treatment

Prescription drug errors

Birth injuries

Medical malpractice cases are a unique area of personal injury law. If you were injured by the negligence of healthcare workers seek legal counsel immediately and learn how to proceed with your claim.

How Can a Lawyer Help?

Once an injured victim contacts a law firm, the exprerts can assist with all legal procedures connected to the case. They can help identify the at-fault party and collect evidence to support the plaintiff’s argument.

With this goal in mind, the legal team can inspect documented evidence of the accident, medical reports, and witness statements. Keep any documents or other physical proof linked to the incident.

If you are searching for personal injury lawyers in Boca Raton, know that many local law firms offer a free initial consultation. Use this opportunity to address your immediate legal needs and concerns with a qualified legal expert.

Beyond Statistics

While statistics help us have a better understanding of a phenomenon, to form a complete picture we need more than numbers. The physical and emotional effects of an accident can be overwhelming. However, victims are not alone.

A personal injury lawyer can help victims seek justice and secure compensation for their traumatic experiences. Furthermore, accepting emotional support from loved ones is crucial during this vulnerable time.