Student Suspended for Reporting Sexual Harassment in Charlotte

Instead of punishing the abuser, they accused the accuser of lying about the assault. Then they suspended her for falsifying information.

Parents in North Carolina are losing faith in the public school system, and it’s not hard to see why. Students appear to be experiencing sexual harassment and assault on a fairly regular basis in high schools throughout Charlotte, and people are asking themselves why this is happening. If schools can’t protect students from being sexually harassed and assaulted, then one has to wonder whether they should be trusted at all. The worst part about all of this is that at least one student was actually punished for reporting sexual harassment.

If your student has been sexually harassed or assaulted at their school, you have every right to take legal action. Although abusers often escape legal consequences due to their young age, you can sue the school itself for failing to protect your child. In order to do this, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in North Carolina. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can hold schools accountable for gross negligence and make sure this type of thing doesn’t happen again.

Minor Suspended for Reporting Sexual Harassment

On November 5th, it was reported that a student at Hawthorne Academy High School had been suspended after reporting sexual harassment to the school’s administrators. She claims that she had been harassed for over a year before her abuser finally followed her into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her. After this incident, the student reported her experiences to the administration. The school then filed a police report, and her 17-year-old abuser faced criminal charges, including sexual assault and battery.

Unfortunately for the victim, school officials took a different approach compared to the police. Instead of punishing the abuser, they accused the accuser of lying about the assault. Then they suspended her for falsifying information. In addition, they attempted to force her to attend a three-hour class on a Saturday entitled “sexual harassment is preventable.” Finally, they asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement about her punishment. The student did not sign the agreement or attend the Saturday class.

This incident caused considerable fallout. The principal of the school was suspended, although the school district didn’t specify why. He was then reassigned to another position in the same district. An assistant at the school was also suspended (with pay). Soon after the accuser was suspended, students at Hawthorne Academy walked out of class in protest. Government officials in North Carolina are also criticizing how this situation was handled.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Charlotte, there are many legal professionals who are ready and willing to assist you. Connect with one of these attorneys, and you can approach your sexual harassment lawsuit in an efficient, confident manner. Sexual harassment is always unacceptable, but these situations become especially tragic when young people are involved. Fortunately, there are ways to take action. Book your consultation with an attorney today.