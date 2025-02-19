Study: Carnivore Diet Linked to Kidney Stones

A new case study suggests that eating meat may increase kidney stone risk.

A recent case study has sparked discussion about whether the carnivore diet could increase the risk of kidney stones. This diet, which consists almost entirely of animal-based foods, has gained popularity in certain circles, but its long-term effects remain largely unstudied. One patient’s experience suggests that eating only meat may not be as harmless as some believe.

The case involves a 61-year-old man with a history of kidney stones, gout, high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. His first stone appeared in his mid-40s, and while he was stone-free for several years, by his mid-50s, he was passing multiple stones a year. Treatments, including shock wave therapy, eventually stopped working, and doctors told him no more procedures could be done.

An analysis of his kidney stones showed that they were mostly calcium oxalate with some calcium phosphate. Despite drinking plenty of fluids, his lab tests revealed high levels of calcium, sodium, oxalate, and uric acid—conditions that create the perfect environment for kidney stones to form.

For a few years, his condition stabilized, and he no longer passed stones. Then, he came across a YouTube video that claimed the carnivore diet could help with gout. He decided to give it a try, shifting to a diet that was 90% meat. This change, however, had unintended consequences.

Follow-up lab tests showed that while some of his kidney stone risk factors improved, others got worse. His calcium and uric acid levels rose significantly, making it more likely that new stones would form. By the time he was 68, he abandoned the diet and stopped experiencing kidney stones. Even after quitting, some of his urine markers remained elevated, suggesting that the effects of the diet could linger.

The science behind the development of kidney stones helps to explain why this happened. Stones form when minerals in the urine reach high concentrations, and the body can’t keep them dissolved. Factors like dehydration, excess sodium, and too much animal protein all play a role in increasing risk. While some people can eat large amounts of meat without issues, others—especially those with a history of stones—may be more vulnerable.

The carnivore diet lacks fiber, which may disrupt gut bacteria in ways that affect kidney health. It also eliminates fruits and vegetables, which provide compounds that help keep urine balanced and reduce stone risk. Without these plant-based elements, the body may struggle to maintain the right chemical environment in the kidneys.

There are ways to reduce the risk of kidney stones through diet. Cutting back on sodium by avoiding processed foods and seasoning with herbs instead of salt can help. Eating more fruits and vegetables provides citrate, which helps prevent calcium stones. Consuming dairy in moderation can reduce oxalate absorption, lowering the chance of stones forming. For those who still struggle with stones, certain medications can help regulate calcium levels in the urine.

Doctors advise against following extreme diets based on social media trends alone. While weight loss and other benefits might be appealing, the long-term health effects can be unpredictable. If someone is interested in trying a new diet, it’s best to consult with a healthcare provider who can help them weigh the risks and benefits.

The carnivore diet may work for some people, but this case shows that it’s not without risks. When making dietary choices, it’s important to consider how they affect the body as a whole, rather than focusing on just one potential benefit. Kidney stones can be painful and difficult to manage, so anyone with a history of stones should be especially cautious before adopting an all-meat diet.

More research is needed to understand the full effects of this diet, particularly on kidney health. Until then, balanced nutrition that includes a variety of foods remains the best approach for most people. Instead of chasing trends, focusing on long-term health and listening to the body’s signals can lead to better outcomes in the long run.

Sources:

Can the carnivore diet trigger kidney stones? Case study raises red flags

You are what you eat—should it be all meat?: Impact of the carnivore diet on the risk of kidney stone development