Study Finds For-Profit Hospitals Cut Nursing Staff

Study finds for-profit hospitals invest less in nursing, affecting patient outcomes.

A new study has found that patients in for-profit hospitals are more likely to face poor outcomes, including higher chances of returning to the hospital and a greater risk of dying. The research points to a major difference in how these hospitals spend money, especially when it comes to nursing care. Compared to not-for-profit hospitals, for-profit ones were found to spend less on nurses and provide worse working conditions for them. That matters because years of evidence show that strong nursing teams—meaning more nursing staff members on each shift and better support—are key to safer care and better recovery for patients.

The research was led by a group at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. They looked at data from more than one hundred hospitals in Illinois and focused on those treating adults in general medical care. The study combined hospital records and a nurse survey done in 2021. The results showed that nurses at for-profit hospitals were more likely to report poor working conditions, worse staffing levels, and lower ratings on important safety measures, such as how infections were handled. These problems were not explained by hospital size or how advanced their technology was. In other words, for-profit hospitals weren’t smaller or less equipped—they just didn’t put as much money into nursing.

One of the study’s leaders said that nurses in for-profit hospitals rated patient safety lower and were more likely to give the hospital poor marks overall. They also felt their workplaces didn’t give them what they needed to do their jobs well. This matches what patients experienced. When hospitals had fewer nurses or worse staffing ratios, patients didn’t get the level of attention they needed. And when nurses are stretched thin, mistakes can happen. That can mean infections are missed, patients fall, or care is delayed.

The study also adds to a bigger conversation happening across the country. In many states, lawmakers are pushing for new rules to require hospitals to have a minimum number for nursing staff. These proposals are often met with strong resistance from hospital leaders, who argue that it would cost too much money. But the study suggests otherwise. For-profit hospitals had similar financial margins compared to not-for-profits, meaning they weren’t necessarily under more pressure to save money. The difference is where that money goes. The researchers say there’s enough evidence now to show that better nurse staffing pays off in the long run by avoiding expensive complications and keeping patients healthier.

Another concern raised by the team is the growing role of private investors in the hospital business. As more hospitals are bought up by investment groups or run for profit, the focus may shift even more toward cutting costs. That’s worrying for both nurses and patients, especially if it means even less support on the job. Though this particular study looked at just eight for-profit hospitals, the differences were strong enough to raise red flags. The authors plan to continue their research with a larger group of hospitals to see if the same patterns appear elsewhere.

In the end, the study gives support to something nurses have said for years: when hospitals invest in their nursing staff, patients do better. That’s not just a theory—it’s backed by real numbers. Cutting corners on nursing care may save money in the short term, but it can cost lives in the long run. For families trying to decide where to seek care, and for lawmakers deciding how hospitals should be run, the message is clear. You get what you pay for, and when it comes to healthcare, cutting back on nurses can carry a heavy price.

Sources:

Study sheds light on why for-profit hospitals have worse nursing and patient outcomes

Hospital Ownership Type Correlated With Investments in Nursing Services: Evidence from Illinois