Study: Heart Disease Risks in Pregnancy Rise

Many people don’t realize pregnancy can increase heart disease risks, requiring lifelong monitoring.

Heart disease is a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S., yet many people remain unaware of the risks that come with pregnancy. Over the past three decades, maternal deaths have increased by 140%, and heart-related complications play a significant role in that rise. A recent survey conducted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that most Americans don’t fully understand the impact pregnancy can have on the heart, nor the importance of monitoring cardiovascular health before, during, and after giving birth.

When a person becomes pregnant, their body goes through significant changes to support the growing baby. Blood volume increases, the heart beats faster, and the overall workload on the cardiovascular system rises. Labor and delivery also put strain on the heart, making pre-existing conditions or underlying risks even more concerning. Some complications that develop during pregnancy, such as high blood pressure, preeclampsia, and gestational diabetes, are warning signs of possible heart disease later in life. These conditions can elevate the risk of developing cardiovascular problems years earlier than expected.

Despite these dangers, the survey found that many people dismiss symptoms that could signal heart trouble. While fatigue and nausea are expected during pregnancy, other symptoms like fluid retention or upper back and neck pain are often overlooked. These can be signs of serious conditions such as high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy (a condition where the heart struggles to pump blood), or preeclampsia, which causes dangerous spikes in blood pressure. Raising awareness about these warning signs could help prevent severe complications.

Some hospitals, like Ohio State, have developed specialized cardio-obstetrics teams to care for pregnant patients with heart conditions. These teams consist of doctors from multiple specialties, including obstetrics, cardiology, anesthesiology, and maternal-fetal medicine, along with nurses and pharmacists. By working together, they create tailored plans for patients at risk of heart-related complications. This approach ensures the safest possible delivery and postpartum care.

One patient, Laura Lima de Souza, relied on such a team throughout her pregnancy. Living with vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, she knew her pregnancy carried unique risks. Her medical team closely monitored her to determine the safest time for delivery and to prepare for any potential complications. After giving birth, she remained under observation to ensure her heart remained stable. She also took proactive steps to manage stress, including mindfulness, movement, and healthy eating. Now, as a mother of two, she continues to prioritize her heart health with regular checkups and screenings.

To further support patients, Ohio State has launched a Cardiology Postpartum Transition Clinic. Sometimes referred to as the “fourth trimester,” this period after delivery is critical for monitoring ongoing cardiovascular issues. Specialists in the clinic see patients within weeks of giving birth to check for lingering concerns and provide guidance on long-term heart health. Researchers are also studying different approaches to controlling blood pressure postpartum, aiming to improve care for those at risk.

The key message is clear: pregnancy is a window into future heart health. Conditions that arise during pregnancy don’t just affect those nine months—they can serve as early warning signs of potential problems years down the road. That’s why it’s essential for anyone planning a pregnancy to talk to their doctor about their heart health and to stay on top of any changes that occur during and after pregnancy. Recognizing symptoms, asking questions, and seeking care when something doesn’t feel right can make all the difference. No one should have to navigate these challenges alone, and with the right medical support, more lives can be protected.

Sources:

Many Americans unaware of heart disease risks during pregnancy

Merck for Mothers addresses maternal cardiovascular risks