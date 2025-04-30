Study Links Endometriosis to Early Menopause

Large study finds endometriosis increases risk of early or surgical menopause.

Women who live with endometriosis may now have one more thing to worry about—earlier menopause. A large global study has found that people with this condition are more likely to go through menopause early, whether that happens naturally or through surgery. Researchers looked at health data from nearly 280,000 women across four countries: Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Sweden. The findings show a clear link between endometriosis and a higher chance of reaching menopause before the usual age range.

Surgical menopause—caused by removing both ovaries—was more common in women with endometriosis. In fact, they were found to be seven times more likely to go through menopause this way than women without the condition. The average age of surgical menopause for women with endometriosis was about a year and a half earlier than for others. Natural menopause happened earlier, too, though by a smaller margin—roughly five months sooner.

Early menopause is defined as going through it before age 45, and when it happens before age 40, it’s considered premature. Both of these are more likely in women with endometriosis, according to the data. Women with the condition were twice as likely to have surgical menopause before turning 40 and were also more likely to have natural menopause before 40.

Endometriosis is a painful, long-term condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in places it shouldn’t—like on the ovaries or other organs. It affects about one in seven women in Australia and a large number of women worldwide. It’s been linked to issues with fertility, chronic pain, and now, as this new research confirms, changes in the timing of menopause.

Doctors have long known that treatment for endometriosis can affect the ovaries, especially when surgery is involved. What’s new here is the strength of the evidence and the size of the study. This wasn’t a small project—it combined years of data from five major studies as part of a global research effort focused on women’s health over the lifespan.

The study’s lead researchers say this earlier onset of menopause—especially when it’s the result of surgery—carries added risks. When menopause comes too soon, the body loses the protective effects of estrogen earlier than it should. That loss can lead to health problems later in life, including heart disease, osteoporosis, and even a shorter lifespan.

Knowing that endometriosis can lead to early menopause is important not just for doctors but for the women living with the condition. It gives people a better understanding of what to watch for and what conversations to have with their doctors. It also puts a spotlight on the need for long-term care—not just short-term relief from symptoms.

Experts are now hoping these findings will lead to updates in the way endometriosis is managed. Regular checkups, early screening for other health issues, and talks about preserving fertility could all become more common. One of the researchers also said the next step is to dig deeper into how endometriosis may increase the risk of other chronic illnesses.

The results will be presented at an upcoming world conference focused on endometriosis and are already published in a well-known medical journal. This study brings more attention to a condition that affects millions and often goes undiagnosed for years. It also sends a message to those with endometriosis: your condition may be tied to more than just pain—it could change your health path entirely. Being informed is the first step in protecting your future.

