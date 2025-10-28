Study: Obesity Risks Change with Age and Sex

New research shows obesity-related disease risks shift across age and sex groups.

A large new study from the United Kingdom suggests that obesity affects health differently depending on a person’s age and sex, changing the way risks unfold over time. Using data from more than 360,000 adults, researchers found that high body mass index, or BMI, increases the chances of developing diseases like diabetes, heart disease, atrial fibrillation, and arthritis—but the timing and strength of those risks vary as people age.

The research was based on genetic information from the UK Biobank, a long-running health study that tracks medical outcomes over decades. Scientists developed a new method to study how genetic influences tied to higher BMI affect health at different stages of life. This approach allowed them to see when the damage from extra weight peaks and when it might ease off, something traditional studies could not capture.

They discovered that genes linked to higher body weight seem to have a stronger impact earlier in adulthood and gradually weaken with age. Even so, the health risks of carrying extra weight shift rather than disappear. For instance, obesity-related arthritis tends to appear much earlier in life compared to heart rhythm problems like atrial fibrillation, which become more common later. This pattern hints that the strain on joints builds up steadily over time, while heart issues emerge once other conditions, such as high blood pressure or metabolic changes, take hold.

For diabetes, the risk tied to obesity rises through midlife, but interestingly, the increase levels off around ages 60 to 70. The effect of high BMI on heart disease also changes with time. The study found a surprising dip in risk for people around age 50 to 65, followed by an increase again in older age. Researchers believe this may be connected to preventive treatments like cholesterol-lowering medications that are more common during midlife. When these treatments are in place, they may temporarily reduce the harm caused by excess weight.

The analysis also revealed notable differences between men and women. Men generally showed stronger links between obesity and heart disease, diabetes, and atrial fibrillation. Women, on the other hand, experienced a temporary drop in obesity-related diabetes risk around age 60, lasting for about a decade before rising again. This dip did not seem related to menopause or hormone therapy. Scientists suspect that lifestyle changes or more active medical monitoring during this stage of life could play a role.

The study also looked at specific genetic clusters associated with obesity and found that not all genes behaved the same way. Some sets of genetic markers had stronger effects early in life, while others became more influential later. This may help explain why two people with similar body weights can experience different health outcomes depending on their genetic makeup.

Overall, the results paint a more detailed picture of how obesity affects the body throughout life. Instead of a simple, steady increase in risk, the pattern looks more like a curve that rises, falls, and rises again depending on age and sex. These findings suggest that prevention and treatment should be timed to match these changing risk periods. Midlife appears to be an especially important window, when early intervention can blunt or delay the damage from long-term obesity.

Researchers say the new approach could help doctors and policymakers better understand when to focus on weight management and how to tailor prevention programs by sex and age group. While the study focused mainly on adults of European ancestry, the method could be expanded to other populations to see if similar trends hold true.

The results also reinforce that while genetics can predict patterns, lifestyle and medical care still have major influence over outcomes. Regular screenings, active management of cholesterol and blood pressure, and early weight control remain the most effective ways to reduce long-term health risks.

This research adds new detail to a long-known truth: the impact of obesity is not fixed. It shifts as people move through different stages of life, reflecting changes in biology, medical care, and environment. By understanding when the body is most vulnerable, doctors may one day be able to prevent much of the damage before it happens.

Sources:

Obesity’s health risks shift with age and sex, new genetic study reveals

Time-resolved Mendelian randomization detects substantial variation in the detrimental effect of obesity throughout life