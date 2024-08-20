Study Reveals Sharp Rise in Meth-Related Visits

Methamphetamine-related psychiatric hospitalizations have spiked, while opioid-related admissions have declined.

A recent study published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence reviewed psychiatric hospitalizations in the United States in the four-year span between 2015 and 2019, finding that while the overall number of hospitalizations remained stable, there was a notable increase in meth-related visits. In this span along, hospitalizations due to use of this drug jumped by a staggering 68%.

“The increase in methamphetamine-related psychiatric hospitalizations is alarming, particularly as we are seeing geographic shifts in where these hospitalizations are most prevalent,” Dr. Susan Calcaterra, MD, MPH, professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the lead author of the study. “The Mountain West region, known for its high rates of methamphetamine use and overdose deaths, continued to have the highest rates of methamphetamine-related hospitalizations. However, what’s concerning is the uptick we’re seeing in the Midwest and Northeast regions, where methamphetamine use is becoming more common.”

Methamphetamine (meth) is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Users ingest the drug by smoking, snorting, injecting, or swallowing it. This leads to a strong sense of euphoria, increased energy levels, and heightened focus. However, use can quickly lead to dependency, and severe psychological and physical health issues, including anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, cardiovascular problems, and significant dental and skin damage. Chronic use can also result in cognitive decline. Many of these side effects are connected with in-patient stays. In recent years, methamphetamine has become more accessible and affordable, too, making it easier for more people to get their hands on it. This has contributed to an uptick in meth-related visits.

“Methamphetamine use presents unique challenges because it not only causes severe psychiatric symptoms but also often co-occurs with physical health problems,” Calcaterra explained. “The lack of resources available to manage methamphetamine use—both in terms of mental health treatment and broader harm reduction strategies—makes addressing this issue particularly difficult.”

Interestingly, the research team also found that while meth-related visits increased significantly, opioid-related psychiatric hospitalizations declined during the same time period. The study reported a 22% decrease in hospitalizations related to opioid use between 2015 and 2019. While this decrease might seem like a positive development, Calcaterra cautions that it may be due to a simultaneous increase in fentanyl use and an increase in the number of sudden fatalities as a result.

“Fentanyl’s potency means that individuals who might otherwise have ended up in psychiatric care are now experiencing fatal overdoses instead,” she noted, adding that there are a few strategies to lower these numbers as they relate to meth use. Calcaterra explained, “One key takeaway from our research is the importance of integrating harm reduction strategies into treatment for methamphetamine use. This includes implementing contingency management programs, where individuals are provided with incentives for maintaining abstinence, as well as offering harm reduction education and expanding access to mental health care.”

The study’s findings also draw attention to the fact that, when it comes to drug use, the landscape is forever changing. It’s never safe to make assumptions about what’s out there on the streets leading to hospital stays – or worse.

Without increased awareness, access to care, and harm reduction strategies, the U.S. healthcare system is likely to continue to be overburdened with drug-induced psychiatric visits. These strategies could go a long way in ensuring the system operates efficiently, while saving lives along the way.

