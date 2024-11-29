Study: Teen IQ, Socioeconomic Status Are Predictors of Alcohol Misuse

Individuals from wealthy families who scored higher on adolescent IQ assessments were more likely to engage in problematic drinking later in life.

A recent investigation has found a significant connection between intelligence during one’s adolescent years and problematic alcohol use patterns later in life. Researchers analyzed data from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study, discovering that individuals with higher IQ scores as teenagers were more likely to drink moderately or heavily by midlife. These findings challenge conventional assumptions about the relationship between cognitive ability and lifestyle choices, offering new insights into how above-average intelligence might shape substance use in adulthood, in general.

Alcohol consumption is a common aspect of social and cultural life, but its effects range from benign to profoundly harmful. Problematic drinking can carry significant health implications, including risks of irreversible liver damage, cardiovascular issues, and cancer. Understanding factors that influence these behaviors can help inform strategies to reduce harmful consumption. Intelligence, often considered a predictor of life outcomes like career success and health, appears to play a complex but active role in shaping use habits.

The study analyzed data from over 6,000 participants in a long-term project tracking high school seniors who graduated in 1957. By using IQ scores recorded during adolescence and comparing them with self-reported drinking habits nearly five decades later, the researchers identified patterns linking cognitive ability to alcohol use. The results revealed that individuals with higher IQs were significantly more likely to engage in moderate or heavy drinking as adults. However, they were less likely to binge drink—defined as consuming five or more drinks in one sitting—compared to their lower-IQ counterparts, suggesting that perhaps success and more responsibilities socioeconomically may limit the ability to engage in single-episode overconsumption. Self-regulation or risk assessment in their choices could also play a role in limiting binge episodes, according to the research team.

Higher IQ scores were correlated with greater household income in adulthood, which was, in turn, associated with increased alcohol consumption. This connection suggests that financial resources might enable access to social environments where drinking is more normalized. Interestingly, while education level was related to IQ and drinking frequency, it did not fully account for the observed patterns, highlighting income as a more direct mediator.

Social factors during adolescence, such as parental income and high school environment, also influenced the relationship between IQ and alcohol use. Participants from wealthier families were more likely to drink moderately or heavily in adulthood, possibly reflecting early exposure to alcohol in social settings or greater access to alcohol. Larger high school class sizes, often tied to urban environments, were also linked to heavier drinking, pointing to cultural norms and availability as contributing factors.

The team discovered gender differences as well, with men reporting higher rates of moderate and heavy drinking, as well as more binge-drinking episodes, compared to women. These findings align with broader research suggesting that drinking behaviors are shaped by gender norms and expectations.

While the study acts as a solid foundation for better understanding how IQ can influence different drinking habits, future research could expand on this work by including more diverse populations and exploring additional factors such as life satisfaction and mental health. Understanding various factors leading to problematic substance use, in general, can help policymakers and health advocates develop effective prevention strategies for individuals in the years of life that are most influential.

