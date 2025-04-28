Study: Ultra-processed Foods Linked to Early Deaths

A new study finds higher ultra-processed food intake increases risk of early death.

A recent study looked at how eating a lot of ultra-processed foods is tied to early deaths in eight different countries. Researchers used surveys about what people eat and compared that information to how many people died each year. The countries included were Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The study found that as the amount of ultra-processed food someone eats goes up, their risk of dying young also goes up. The research, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, suggests that more should be done around the world to get people eating more real, less processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods are items like packaged snacks, frozen meals, sodas, and fast food. They are made with ingredients that are pulled out of natural foods or even made completely in labs. Often, there is very little real food left in them. Instead, these products are packed with added sugars, unhealthy fats, and salt, along with colorings, artificial flavors, and other additives. Because of how different these foods are from natural foods, experts believe they harm health in ways beyond just their ingredients. It is not only about sugar or fat — it is also about how processing changes the food itself and what that does to the body.

One of the lead researchers, Eduardo Augusto Fernandes Nilson from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brazil, said that for every 10% more ultra-processed food in a person’s diet, the risk of dying from any cause rises by about 3%. Depending on the country, people get anywhere from 15% to more than 50% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods. In the United States, over half of the average diet comes from these foods. The researchers estimated that in 2018, around 124,000 early deaths in the U.S. could be linked to eating ultra-processed foods.

The connection between these foods and disease is not new. Past research has already linked ultra-processed foods to problems like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, some cancers, and even depression. What is different about this study is that it puts numbers to the problem. It shows just how many deaths in each country might be linked to these types of foods. Even countries with lower levels of ultra-processed food consumption, like Colombia, showed deaths that could be tied back to eating these products. In countries like the U.S. and the U.K., where these foods are everywhere, the numbers were even higher.

Another thing the study pointed out is that while the amount of ultra-processed food eaten in richer countries like the U.S. has stayed pretty steady for the past ten years, it is still growing fast in many middle- and lower-income countries. As these foods spread, the health problems linked to them are likely to get worse around the world. That makes it even more important for countries to support people in eating real, fresh foods. Ideas to help include better food labeling, taxes on junk food, and making healthier food easier to afford and find.

The takeaway from this study is simple. The more people rely on ultra-processed foods, the higher their risk of getting sick and dying early. These foods are designed to be tasty, convenient, and cheap, but they are not designed with health in mind. Swapping out some of these foods for fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains could make a real difference. While it is not realistic to expect everyone to cut out all ultra-processed foods overnight, even small changes could add up over time. It is a reminder that what we put into our bodies every day matters, and it matters more than we often think.

Sources:

Study shows increase in premature deaths attributable to consumption of ultraprocessed foods

Premature Mortality Attributable to Ultraprocessed Food Consumption in 8 Countries