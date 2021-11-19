Suing for a Hit-and-Run Semi-Truck Accident in Michigan

Even if the trucker has fled the scene, you can still pursue a settlement.

Semi-truck accidents are bad enough in Michigan, but what happens when the guilty party flees the scene? These situations are known as “hit-and-runs,” and they can make a car accident much worse for many reasons. If you have been struck by a semi-truck in Michigan, you may be wondering how you can proceed with legal matters if the guilty party has fled the scene. This is a common concern for those who have been involved with hit-and-runs, and it can be very frustrating to deal with.

The first thing you should do is get in touch with a qualified, experienced semi-truck accident attorney in Michigan. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive legal outcome, even if there are significant challenges involved. While it’s true that a hit-and-run can pose considerable roadblocks for injured victims trying to get compensation, this is not a hopeless situation. Rely on a qualified attorney, and you can pursue justice in an efficient manner.

Detroit Police on the Hunt for Fleeing Semi-Truck Driver

On October 18th, it was reported that police were on the hunt for a semi-truck driver who had fled the scene of a crash in Detroit. This driver caused extensive property damage before jumping out of his truck and leaving on foot. Multiple vehicles were damaged, and an apartment building partially collapsed due to the crash. It seems as though this trucker smashed into several parked vehicles before impacting the apartment building, causing a wall to partially collapse. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as no one was inside the vehicle when they were struck. This incident shows that semi-truck hit-and-runs happen all the time in Michigan.

Challenges with Hit-And-Runs

The good news is that Michigan is considered a “no-fault” state. This means that you can file an injury claim and recover compensation without ever “blaming” anyone for your accident. In other words, you don’t need to actually locate the fleeing trucker in order to get the compensation you need for your medical treatment and other damages. No-fault insurance is required by law in Michigan, which means that you simply turn to your own insurance policy for compensation after being injured in a car accident. That being said, things can become difficult if your insurance policy does not cover the full extent of your injuries. If this is the case, the police can help you track down the trucker so you can sue them and the trucking company directly.

