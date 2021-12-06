Suing for a Slip and Fall in an Icy Wyoming Parking Lot

Even if the property owner or business owner fails to clear away snow, they may be able to protect themselves from liability by placing cones or signage around slippy areas.

We all know that winters in Wyoming can get a little intense, but no one deserves the added stress and pain of a severe injury due to a slip in an icy parking lot. Slipping and falling may be relatively easy on an icy surface, but it’s important to remember that property owners are responsible for your safety in this situation. If you have become seriously injured due to a slip and fall in an icy Wyoming parking lot, you have every right to explore your legal options.

One of your legal options is to file a lawsuit. You can do this by getting in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney in Wyoming. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive legal outcome, which can result in a substantial settlement. Your settlement may be vital as you pay for medical expenses and cover missed wages.

When Are Property Owners Liable for Your Injuries?

Unlike many other states, Wyoming does not have laws that specifically address issues related to snow and ice removal. However, the state does acquiesce to municipal authorities that can create their own specific laws related to these matters. For example, Cheyenne instructs its residents to clear away snow with 24 hours of a snowfall. If they fail to do this, they may be considered negligent if an individual slips and falls on their property.

Business owners need to take snowfall and ice very seriously, as they have a high potential for considerable foot traffic on their properties. However, a business owner or a property owner cannot be expected to address these safety hazards within minutes of the first snowflake hitting the ground. The 24-hour time limit gives them a reasonable amount of time to react and clear away the snow. If you slip and fall before this 24 hour period is complete, it may be difficult to win your lawsuit.

The Importance of Signage

Even if the property owner or business owner fails to clear away snow, they may be able to protect themselves from liability by placing cones or signage around slippy areas. By doing this, they make you aware of the hazards. If you become aware of the hazards the expectation is that you can take steps to avoid them, such as crossing the street.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Wyoming area for a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney, look no further than Frederick J. Harrison, P.C. We know how severe these slips and falls can be, and we’re committed to helping injury victims achieve positive legal results. With our assistance, you can hold negligent parties accountable and get the settlement you need to heal and recover properly. Book your consultation today.