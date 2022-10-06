Suing the Government After an Accident in Missouri

You may also sue a government agency for partially causing your accident.

In some cases, it may be possible to sue the government after becoming injured in a Missouri accident. Indeed, this may actually be the only way in which you can recover the necessary funds to pay for your medical expenses, missed wages, and non-economic damages. But how exactly does this process work? What do you need to know before suing the government, and how do you approach this situation in the most efficient way possible?

Your first step should always be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced accident attorney as soon as possible. Once you sit down with one of these legal professionals and discuss your situation, you can plan your next moves effectively. With the help of an attorney, you can move quickly and sue government agencies in an efficient, confident manner.

When Can I Sue the Government?

There are many situations in which you can sue the government after an accident. The most obvious situation involves a collision with a vehicle operated by a government agency. For example, you might get into a car accident with a postal truck, a city dump truck, or even a police vehicle. If the driver of the government vehicle acted in a negligent manner, you have every right to sue them for your damages.

Another example might involve the roads themselves. For example, a poorly maintained road can lead to lawsuits in certain situations. In addition, misleading or incorrect road signs can form the basis for lawsuits. For example, a sign might direct you into oncoming traffic due to a mistake by the government agency in charge of installing that sign.

Comparative Negligence

You may also sue a government agency for partially causing your accident. For example, a postal truck might have run a red light and swerved to avoid a driver who was texting and driving, before ultimately impacting your vehicle. In this situation, both drivers could be held accountable under comparative negligence laws.

The Statute of Limitations

One of the most important things you need to remember about suing the government in Missouri is that there’s a very small time limit involved. While the statute of limitations for a normal personal injury lawsuit in Missouri is about five years, you typically have just 90s days to take action if you’re suing a government agency.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Kansas City area for a qualified, experienced accident attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. With their help, you can sue the government and recover all the compensation you need to cover medical expenses, missed wages, and any other losses you might have incurred due to your accident. Remember, the statute of limitations means that you need to act quickly when suing the government. Book your consultation today.