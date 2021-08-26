Survey Shows Most Americans Are Preserving Their Plastics

Poll suggests Americans strive to be environmentally friendly when it comes to reusing or recycling plastics.

A new poll shows that most Americans would be preserving their plastic containers to reuse them than tossing them in the trash. The study asked 2,000 adults about how they handle plastics, and researchers discovered over half (55%) said they’d rather keep plastic containers and other plastic items, rather than throw them away. The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CORE Hydration, a company aimed at making sustainable, environmentally friendly products.

Half of survey participants even keep a bag stuffed with plastic bags, preserving grocery bags (for instance) for later use, and 44% say they “have a kitchen drawer with plastic cutlery.” At the same time “39% have a cabinet full of mismatched Tupperware, and almost one in five have a cabinet storing old jars (18%).” Reusing plastic bags can cut down on the need for small trash bags and repurposing certain containers may reduce the necessity of purchasing more expensive brands.

In fact, sixty-four percent of respondents said they “never need to buy Tupperware, because they have plenty of other containers they’ve saved.” Three in five said they “always try to make a conscious effort to repurpose or upcycle items.” In other words, if these items do not serve a purpose, most Americans are making sure they make it into their recycling bins. The survey showed participants ask themselves “Can this be recycled?” an average of four times a week. They even toss things into the bins whether or not they’re sure.

“It’s common to feel that you might not be making a difference by recycling, but it’s important to remember you are,” said a spokesperson for Core Hydration. “Choosing products made with recycled materials is a simple step in the right direction and keeps the plastic within the circular economy.”

The survey asked for examples of how people had been preserving and repurposing items. One respondent said they were “growing garlic inside cut-off water bottles. “Plastic jugs are also being “reused as pots for plants.”

To keep with CORE’s focus on reducing unneeded waste and products harmful to the environment, the survey was conducted specifically to see how else plastic may be getting reused. Whether it’s to grow plants, make crafts, store edibles, fill with ice for coolers or take to kids’ schools, there are many ways in which consumers can be more environmentally mindful.

