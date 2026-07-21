Taking Care of Yourself During Divorce

Divorce is a stressful period of your life, but it’s important to remember that it will not last forever. Take care of yourself during the process, but also remember that the process is helping you build a future that is more independent and free.

If you’re in the middle of a divorce, you are very familiar with the stress, work, and exhaustion that can accompany it. It’s important to not let your physical, mental, and emotional health languish while you go through your divorce journey. Taking care of yourself now will help you keep a clear head and make better decisions that support a brighter post-divorce future.

Take Care of Your Physical Health

Divorce can be an incredibly stressful process, and that stress can take a toll on your health. Make sure you take good care of yourself during your divorce by establishing and continuing healthy habits that help reduce stress. Consider some of the following practices:

Ensure you’re getting enough sleep

Eat healthy foods you enjoy

Exercise regularly

Don’t put off needed medical visits

Find a Good Support System

Divorce is an emotional journey, and it helps to have people you know you can confide in and lean on when things are stressful. Many people have found help through divorce support groups, trusted friends, family members, counselors, or clergy.

Getting emotional support can help you have better control over your emotions throughout the divorce process so they don’t cloud your judgment as you proceed with your divorce.

Set up Healthy Communication Practices

Constant tension between you and your soon-to-be-ex is the last thing your mental health needs as you navigate your divorce. By implementing controlled and healthy communication channels, you can reduce conflict during your divorce and take some of the pressure off yourself as well. There are many things to keep in mind when communicating with your spouse during divorce, but here are a few basic ideas to start with:

If in-person communication is too difficult, try written forms, like email or text.

Remember that every message you send has the potential to show up in court.

Communicate with a specific purpose in mind.

Remove Yourself from Abusive Situations

If abuse is a factor in your situation, your safety and your children’s safety should be your primary concern. Take steps to remove yourself from abusive situations or limit contact with your abuser. You may be able to set up temporary orders or protective orders to help you as your divorce proceeds.

If you are an immigrant spouse, removing yourself from abuse doesn’t have to mean that you lose your residency. If you are eligible under the Violence Against Women Act, you may be able to get a green card or permanent resident status without involving your abuser.

Work with a Lawyer

Having a seasoned divorce lawyer in your corner can make a big difference. Family lawyers take on many responsibilities to help your case go as smoothly as possible. Simply knowing that you have an experienced lawyer handling the details can be a big relief, without even mentioning how your lawyer can handle paperwork, filings, and case strategy for you.

Divorce is a stressful period of your life, but it’s important to remember that it will not last forever. Take care of yourself during the process, but also remember that the process is helping you build a future that is more independent and free. If things feel overwhelming now, just hold on and remember that things will get better. Life will return to a new normal, and your future still holds endless possibilities.