Teens are Influenced by Their Parents’ Smoking, Vaping Habits

The majority of surveyed teenagers claimed they began vaping because their parent vape.

If parents don’t believe that they’re children are watching them and modeling their behaviors, a new study suggests otherwise. According to the study, 55% of teenagers who use e-cigarettes were influenced to do so because their parents smoke and 68% of these individuals had never used tobacco before trying e-cigarettes. Numerous liquid concoctions contain nicotine, marijuana derivatives, and a variety of flavoring and aromatic components. Experts claim that vaping leads to nicotine addiction and other lung conditions such as lipid pneumonia, bronchitis obliterans, and spontaneous pneumothorax.

The study, presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, concluded that, although boys are more likely to use e-cigarettes, usage is also increasing among girls. The purpose of the research was to draw attention to the dangers of nicotine addiction and demand strict policies and regulations to safeguard kids and teenagers against being influenced to use moving forward.

According to “66% of teenagers, they first used e-cigarettes out of curiosity, and 29% tried it after they saw their friends vaping. Only 3% of people said they wanted to stop smoking,” the report suggests.

There’s been a rather widespread perception worldwide that vaping is a better alternative to smoking because it is less harmful. While this is the case, e-cigs are still just as addictive as traditional cigarettes because of the nicotine they contain. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) claims that e-cigarettes are addictive and harmful and the CDC also maintains that e-cigarettes are dangerous for children, teenagers, and adults.

Moreover, there has been an outbreak of lung injuries and deaths associated with vaping. In February 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed “2,807 cases of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury (EVALI) and 68 deaths attributed to that condition.”

“These cases appear to predominantly affect people who modify their vaping devices or use black market modified e-liquids. This is especially true for vaping products containing THC,” explained Michael Blaha, M.D., M.P.H., director of clinical research at the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease. Thus, young people who vape may be taking their harmful habit one step further and creating an even larger health risk.

Numerous liquid mixtures include a blend of different flavoring and aromatic ingredients, nicotine, and marijuana derivatives. Typically, an oily base is used to dissolve this mixture. Users inhale harmful substances like formaldehyde, acrolein, and diacetyl. These compounds contain a lot of carcinogens. There is also proof that the oily liquid used in vaping can contribute to spontaneous pneumothorax, lipid pneumonia, and bronchitis obliterans. Flavorings like diacetyl has been linked to lung diseases as well, and those who vape might be exposed to heavy metals like nickel, tin, and lead.

The scientific data is unequivocal that e-cigarettes are dangerous and addictive, even though brands market vaping as a safer alternative to cigarettes. Many high school students utilize these products. However, parents concerned that their children who haven’t picked up yet will be influenced to at some point can take action to ensure they’re not smoking themselves – at the very least, not doing so in front of their children.

