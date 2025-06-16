Texas, Alabama Men Charged in Smuggling Scheme

Two men face charges for secretly exporting goods to sanctioned Venezuela companies.

Two men, one a U.S. citizen and the other a Venezuelan national with legal U.S. residency, were taken into custody and charged in a case involving alleged long-running plans to move industrial materials to Venezuela in violation of U.S. sanctions. The arrests followed an investigation into the illegal export of goods and services to Venezuela’s government-owned steel and petrochemical companies.

According to federal authorities, the two individuals charged in the case— identified as Juan Carlos Cairo-Padron of Texas and Thomas Michael Fortinberry of Alabama — worked together to provide millions of dollars in industrial catalysts, equipment, and services to Venezuelan companies that have been blocked under U.S. law. The products reportedly ended up at places like COMSIGUA, a steel manufacturer owned by the Venezuelan government.

Court filings describe how the two men made use of companies they either owned or controlled, including businesses called DRI Reformers and Reformer Technologies. These companies served as intermediaries to make transactions appear legitimate. They worked with Chinese suppliers and at least one shipment went directly from the U.S. to Venezuela, despite sanctions in place that prohibited these kinds of transactions.

Federal investigators say the men used a network of shell companies and foreign bank accounts to disguise the true nature of their work. Financial activity connected to the case stretched across the U.S., Spain, China, and other countries. Millions of dollars allegedly changed hands, passed through multiple accounts, and were routed to make the source and destination harder to track.

Court documents outline how the process worked. The goods, which included chemicals used in steel and oil production, were sent out under false pretenses. The companies listed on the paperwork did not reflect the actual end recipients. The money tied to these sales was sent through banks in various countries and linked back to the two men and their businesses. These efforts, according to the complaint, were aimed at keeping U.S. authorities unaware of where the materials were truly headed.

The arrests come after years of growing concern about international sanctions violations involving Venezuela. The U.S. government has imposed a range of trade and financial restrictions against entities connected to the Maduro regime. These rules are meant to limit the flow of materials, money, and outside support to the sanctioned sectors. Providing restricted materials or services to blocked entities can carry significant criminal penalties.

If the case goes to trial and the two men are convicted, they face up to 20 years behind bars for the charges tied to sanctions and money laundering, and another 10 years for smuggling goods. Any final sentence would be decided by a federal judge, who would look at the sentencing guidelines and other legal considerations.

Federal agencies involved in the investigation include Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service. Prosecutors from the Department of Justice’s National Security Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas are handling the case.

While the charges are serious, it’s important to note that a criminal complaint does not equal a guilty verdict. Both men are considered innocent until the government proves its case in court beyond a reasonable doubt. For now, the case continues to unfold, and additional developments may follow as investigators sort through the financial records, company links, and other evidence tied to the alleged scheme.

