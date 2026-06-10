Texas Couple Sentenced in Pyramid Scheme

Texas couple received prison sentences for massive pandemic-era fraud.

A Texas husband and wife have each been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after being found guilty of running a large pyramid scheme that took millions of dollars from people during the COVID pandemic. LaShonda Moore, 38, and Marlon Moore, 39, of Frisco, Texas, were convicted earlier this year on charges that included conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. The sentences were finalized on June 9 following a jury trial that ended in January.

Federal prosecutors said the couple created and operated a program called Blessings in No Time (BINT). The business was promoted during the height of the pandemic, when many Americans were facing financial hardship and looking for ways to earn extra income. According to court records, the Moores told participants they could receive an 800 percent return on a $1,400 payment. They also claimed members would get their money back if they were unhappy with the program. Investigators later determined those promises were false.

The scheme was promoted through weekly online broadcasts that reached thousands of people around the U.S. Participants were encouraged to invite family members, friends, and others into what was described as a community-based effort designed to help people support one another during difficult economic times. Authorities said the operation was actually a pyramid scheme that depended on a steady stream of new recruits. New participants were required to make payments to people who had joined before them. Money collected from later members was used to pay earlier members, creating the appearance that the program was successful.

The system was organized into what organizers called “playing boards.” Participants moved through different levels as more people joined. Once enough new members entered the program and made payments, a person at the top level would receive money from those recruits. Members were then encouraged to bring in additional participants so the process could continue.

Federal officials said the Moores placed themselves in positions that allowed them to receive many of the payments flowing through the system. Investigators also found that large amounts of money paid by participants were directed to the couple for their personal benefit. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said more than 10,000 people were affected by the scheme. Total losses were estimated at more than $30 million.

Prosecutors stated that the couple used social media platforms, online presentations, and their public image to build trust among potential participants. The program was marketed as an invitation-only group where members could receive financial blessings from others and later pass those blessings along. This made it appear to many to be exclusive, which further drew participants to it.

Officials stated the case serves as a reminder that promises of unusually large returns in a short amount of time should be treated with caution. Pyramid schemes often depend on recruiting new members rather than selling legitimate products or services, and they frequently collapse once new participants stop joining. The Moores will now serve lengthy prison sentences for their roles, and according to authorities, the outcome reflects the significant financial harm suffered by thousands of their victims.

Sources:

Office of Public Affairs | Texas Couple Sentenced for Running an Illegal Pyramid Scheme

From ‘Blessings’ to bars: Texas couple handed 40 years for $30 million pandemic pyramid scheme