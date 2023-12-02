Texas A.G. Files Politically-Charged Lawsuit Accusing Pfizer of Exaggerating Benefits of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a statement pushed to social media, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was seeking justice for Americans subjected to “tyrannical” vaccine mandates.

Ken Paxton, the controversial attorney general of Texas, has filed a lawsuit accusing pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer of exaggerating the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies,” Paxton said in a politically-charged statement.

“The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth abut their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Paxton, who then seized the opportunity to criticize the White House. “Whereas the Biden administration weaponized the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies, I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.”

Paxton’s office also released an additional statement to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. In this release, the Office of the Attorney General provided somewhat more detail on its allegations.

“Pfizer is engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act,” Paxton wrote in a press statement released posted to Twitter.

According to Paxton, Pfizer’s claims about its vaccination suggested that the release of its vaccine would effectively end the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In fact, Pfizer’s product failed to live up to the company’s representations,” Paxton wrote. “COVID-19 cases increased after widespread vaccine administration, and some areas saw a greater percentage of deaths from COVID-19 among the vaccinated population than unvaccinated.”

Notably, Paxton’s office failed to explore whether the “greater percentage of COVID-19 deaths” among vaccinated persons could be attributed to the staggered release of novel coronavirus vaccines—a staggered release that prioritized those at highest risk for the disease.

Nevertheless, Paxton maintains that, Pfizer “conspired” to “silence” critics skeptical of its product.

“The lawsuit notes: ‘How did Pfizer respond when it became apparent that its vaccine was failing and the viability of its cash cow was threatened? By intimidating those spreading the truth, and by conspiring to censor its critics’,” Paxton said on X. “’Pfizer labeled as ‘criminals’ those who spread facts about the vaccine. It accused them of spreading misinformation. And it coerced social media platforms to silence prominent truth-tellers.”

Pfizer has since reaffirmed its belief in the effectiveness of its vaccine, saying that it will defend itself in court.

“Pfizer is deeply committed to the well-being of the patients it serves and has no higher priority than the safety and effectiveness of its treatments and vaccines. Since its initial authorization by FDA in December 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups, and helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death,” the company said. “The representations made by the company about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based.”

“The company believes that the state’s case has no merit and will respond to the petition in court in due course,” Pfizer said.

