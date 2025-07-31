Texas Researchers Develop Long-Acting Overdose Drug

A new drug may block overdoses and reduce relapse in opioid users.

Researchers in Texas are working on a long-acting new drug that may help stop opioid overdoses before they happen and also prevent people from going back to using after a period of sobriety. The work is being led by a pharmacology and psychiatry professor at UT Health San Antonio. The professor, who has spent years studying addiction and treatments, now believes this new drug could offer something that current medicines cannot.

The drug is called methocinnamox, or MCAM for short. It is not yet available to the public, but early tests in the lab have shown it could work in two ways. First, like naloxone, it could be used to stop an overdose in progress. Second, and more importantly, it may stay active in the body much longer than naloxone. While naloxone wears off in about an hour, MCAM could work for days or even weeks. This makes it a possible option for people who are at risk of relapse, providing a safety net that stops them from experiencing a high or from dying from an overdose due to its long-acting nature.

Every year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. die from opioid overdoses. Although the number has gone down slightly in recent years, it remains a serious public health concern. Treatments like methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone are already in use, but each has its limits. Many people still fall through the cracks. Some avoid treatment out of fear, shame, or because of how the drugs make them feel. Others relapse after long periods of being clean. The long-acting new drug may be able to help in those situations by taking away the physical reward of using opioids, which could reduce the desire to use again.

MCAM doesn’t get people high, and it doesn’t stop cravings. It works in a more mechanical way by blocking the brain’s opioid receptors for a long period of time. If someone takes opioids while MCAM is active in their system, they will not feel the usual effects. They also won’t be at risk of a deadly overdose during that time. Because of this, the researchers believe MCAM could be taken in advance, much like a daily or weekly medication, to protect someone who is trying to stay clean.

Some people worry that drugs like naloxone may lead people to take more risks with opioid use, thinking they can be saved if something goes wrong. The researchers behind MCAM say that their drug works differently. Since it prevents the high entirely, it takes away the reason someone might want to use in the first place. It doesn’t act as a backup plan, it acts as a wall. People who take it wouldn’t get pleasure from using and wouldn’t be able to overdose either.

Clinical trials are the next step. The team plans to start testing the long-acting drug in people within the next six months. If things go well, MCAM could become a new tool in the fight against opioid addiction and overdose. Though still in development, it’s being seen as a hopeful option that could save lives and give people a better chance at long-term recovery.

The lead researcher has spent his career studying drugs and addiction, and says he feels strongly about the need for better treatment. His passion comes from seeing how many lives are lost every year and how many families are affected. He believes that MCAM could fill a gap that current treatments have not been able to close. If it proves safe and effective in people, it could one day change how addiction is managed across the country.

Sources:

Science & Medicine: UT Health San Antonio develops a drug to prevent opioid overdose and discourage relapse

Be Well Texas at UT Health San Antonio to lead major statewide expansion of opioid use disorder and recovery services