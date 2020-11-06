The Best Cheap Hosting of 2020

Cheap hosting plans come in a variety of different styles, so make sure you find the one that is right for you.

What do you do when you need reliable, secure web hosting, but don’t have a lot of money? Nowadays, you can turn to one of the many sites that provide quality web hosting for those on a budget.

Be aware, though, that when looking for cheap web hosting, you will have to balance what you can afford with the features you need, including domain names, email addresses, speed, uptimes, and control over your site.

We looked at all of these factors, weighed against the monthly fees charged by the host, to create a list of the best cheap web hosting options.

Best Cheap Hosting Providers

How Did We Pick the Best Cheap Hosts?

We’ve sorted through hundreds of hosting companies, selecting the plans that offer the most value, even for customers on a limited budget.

We prioritized plans that comes with easy WordPress installation, free or affordable domain names, and packages that include email accounts.

Then, we consulted our massive database of genuine reviews from customers just like you. Here are the results.

How to Choose the Best Cheap Host

Whether you want to start a blog, have a static page to set up, or have a relatively low traffic business blog,sometimes plain, basic hosting plans are the right option.

These cheap plans, usually for shared hosting, can cost as little as a dollar per month (or sometimes, even less).

Why a Cheap Host?

If you are looking to start a new website for a personal project, a blog, a church, or even a small business, you may not need a lot of high powered web hosting features, and you probably don’t want to have to pay for them.

Lucky for you, the cost of server resources is so low these days that you find decent hosting for very little money.



What is Shared Hosting?

With a shared hosting plan, many different customer accounts are hosting from a single server.

Hosting companies put dozens, or even hundreds, of accounts onto the same server.

This is how they can afford to sell these plans so cheaply, but this can cause problems.

