The Family and Medical Leave Act in Alabama Workplaces

The Family and Medical Leave Act was designed to protect and benefit Alabama workers, and you deserve the right to take advantage of these laws. We all know that spending time with family is important, and no one should feel that their work commitments are preventing them from experiencing these priceless moments. On that same note, workers should also have the right to rest when suffering from legitimate medical issues. So how exactly does The Family and Medical Leave Act in Alabama protect your rights as a worker?

If you’d like to receive a clear, concise explanation of these laws, it might be best to consult with a qualified attorney who has experience with employment law. Aside from merely explaining how this all works, a qualified attorney can also help you protect your rights if you feel you are not being granted the freedoms afforded to you by this set of laws. If your employer is indeed violating The Family and Medical Leave Act, you can hold them accountable in court.

The Family and Medical Leave Act Explained

Also known simply as the FMLA, the Family and Medical Leave Act is a set of federal laws that protect workers across the United States. Under these laws, certain employees are given up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave each year. In addition, these laws state that your group health benefits must be maintained during the time that you’re on leave.

These laws apply to all public agencies, all elementary and secondary schools, and all companies with 50 or more employees. These are federal laws, so Alabama-based employers are legally required to adhere to them.

When Can I Take Leave?

Your employer is legally required to give you up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for the following reasons:

You are welcoming a newborn child into the family

You are placing your child into adoption

You need to care for a sick family member with a serious medical condition

You are suffering from a serious medical condition

You are only eligible for this type of leave if you have already held your job for at least 12 months. Alternatively, you may also be eligible if you have worked over 1,250 hours over the past 12 months for your employer.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

Make no mistake, companies can be sued for violating the Family and Medical Leave Act in Huntsville. If your rights are being violated, you can sue your employer and receive considerable compensation for the hardships you’ve been forced to endure. Spending time with family is extremely important, as is having enough time to recover from medical issues. If you’re ready to hold your employer accountable and explore your legal options, book your consultation with a legal professional today.