The Fast and the Furious: Road Rage in Atlanta

Did you know that every 18 hours, someone in the United States is injured or killed in a road rage accident?

This statistic might shock many drivers. However, maybe not Atlanta drivers. They know just how bad road rage really is.

In Atlanta and surrounding counties, road rage is on the rise. Researchers now believe that 2021 is on track to be the deadliest year on record for road rage incidents in Atlanta.

One such incident occurred recently to a UGA graduate just before her 25th birthday. Carmen Lee was driving down Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Doraville when an unknown gunman fired two shots into her SUV. She was killed in the road rage incident and her family is still seeking justice.

Another incident occurred in October in Atlanta near the State Capitol building. After a brief confrontation, one driver fired two shots towards another driver on the road. The shooting incident occurred at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue SE in Downtown Atlanta. Both drivers involved in the road rage incident escaped uninjured, and no one has been apprehended yet.

The rise in road rage incidents has many safety experts and police officials concerned. Even worse, many of those involved in road rage incidents are never found or apprehended.

According to DeKalb County police, officers have already investigated 79 shootings in road rage incidents. Just three of those resulted in an arrest. In Atlanta, officers responded to 24 incidents of road rage. Those incidents resulted in just 2 arrests.

Why is it so difficult to solve these cases or apprehend road rage drivers?

Law enforcement officers say that there are simply too many cars on the road. When people hear a gunshot or witness a road rage incident, their fear often prevents them from properly identifying the vehicle or the occupants inside.

What is Road Rage?

Aggressive driving plays a role in 56 percent of fatal crashes, according to one analysis. But what is road rage and aggressive driving? Road rage is a form of aggressive driving and includes a variety of violent driving behaviors. It is typically directed at other motorists on the road and can quickly turn fatal.

Drivers who exhibit road rage often engage in a variety of risky and dangerous driving behaviors, such as:

Yelling or shouting obscenities

Obscene hand gestures

Verbal insults

Physical threats

Recklessly driving the vehicle to intimidate other drivers

Tailgating

Honking

Cutting off other vehicles

Bumping or ramming vehicles

Using a weapon to intimidate or harm

How to Avoid Road Rage Incidents

You can’t always avoid being involved in a road rage incident. However, there are some things you can do as a driver to reduce the chances of escalation. If another driver begins to act aggressively, take the following steps to protect yourself and your passengers:

Stay away. Change lanes, slow down or exit the road, so you can stay away from the aggressive driver.

Change lanes, slow down or exit the road, so you can stay away from the aggressive driver. Don ’ t reciprocate. Do not engage in aggressive driving or road rage behaviors yourself. Avoid eye contact and do not reciprocate.

’ Do not engage in aggressive driving or road rage behaviors yourself. Avoid eye contact and do not reciprocate. Don’t stop. Whatever you do, do not stop and exit your vehicle. If you are concerned about driving home, drive to the nearest police station before stopping your car.

Road Rage Can Be a Crime in Atlanta

In Atlanta and throughout the state of Georgia, road rage is often a crime and against the law. It is illegal to use a motor vehicle to threaten or intimidate another driver. Anyone who is apprehended can face serious fines, as well as jail time. They can also face liability for any damages they caused.

Being the target of road rage is frightening. If you suffer injuries or damages in the road rage incident, you need someone on your side who can fight for your rights.

While the police investigate the incident and try to apprehend the driver, you need a law firm that can protect your rights to compensation. Your personal injury lawyer can hold the negligent and aggressive driver accountable and help you pursue maximum compensation. If the “at fault” driver is not found, your lawyer can help you file a claim through your own UM/UIM policy if applicable.

Contact an Atlanta Car Accident Lawyer

For years, the Atlanta car accident lawyers at Kim Law has been there to help injured car accident victims and their families in Atlanta and throughout the state of Georgia. From Buckhead to DeKalb, we have helped secure millions for our clients. Click the link above and contact us to discuss the specific circumstances of your matter.