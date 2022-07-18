The Most Important Types of Evidence in Truck Accident Cases in Seattle

There is a device called a black box or electronic control module in most semi trucks and other commercial vehicles on the roads today.

Seattle, WA – When there is an accident involving a large commercial vehicle, the parties involved will need various types of evidence to support their arguments during settlement negotiations or a trial. While any relevant evidence may potentially be used, it is best for the victim to have a few crucial pieces of information to help with their case. Skilled Seattle truck accident lawyers know how to present evidence in such a way that is likely to maximize their client’s compensation and ability to negotiate a favorable settlement.

Witness testimony

If a person was nearby on foot or in another vehicle that was not involved in the accident, their observations can become an important and objective piece of evidence. It is most helpful if they are willing to give statements to the police to assist in their investigation, and it is possible that they may be called to testify in court if the case requires a trial. These types of witnesses also tend to be more credible than parties in either car, as they have no reason to be biased in favor of one driver over another. The attorneys for either side may also request a deposition to find out exactly what kinds of things the person saw after they are placed under oath.

Black box data

There is a device called a black box or electronic control module in most semi trucks and other commercial vehicles on the roads today. These devices have a number of valuable pieces of information such as the driver’s average speed, maximum speed, total amount of time driver, and other facts that may be relevant to an accident investigation and a lawsuit.

Accident reports

Local law enforcement or fire department employees who have experience with traffic incidents will conduct an investigation to try to get to the bottom of what took place in the moments before the collision. The police may even decide to issue traffic citations based on what they see when they arrive on the scene and immediately afterward.

Medical records

A person who is asking for compensation for their injuries is always assisted by having records of their specific health problems that were caused by the accident. These types of records are relevant to damages, as the plaintiff in the case and their Seattle accident lawyers will have to make a showing of specific losses if they expect the defendant to have to pay them.

