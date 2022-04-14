Thing You Should Know About the Psychological Effects of a Truck Accident

Non-economic injuries include psychological issues that may not be associated with financial loss.

Physical injuries may heal over time, but psychological scars run deep. It’s an old lesson of life that many of us know all too well, but sometimes it takes a serious traumatic event for these mental issues to form. A semi-truck accident in Ohio can be incredibly damaging to a person’s psyche, and these victims may never truly recover. Fortunately, victims can pursue meaningful compensation for their struggles, allowing them to achieve a sense of closure and justice.

The best way to pursue this settlement is with the help of a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney. Injured victims can get in touch with a truck accident attorney in Cleveland to pursue a settlement that provides compensation for damages such as depression, anxiety, loss of enjoyment of life, PTSD, and much more. However, victims need to book consultations with attorneys as soon as possible, as the statute of limitations can prevent them from suing if they wait too long.

What Does the Science Say?

According to a 2016 study published in the National Library of Medicine, “elevated psychological distress” was associated with motor vehicle injuries that can last for “at least” three years after the accident1. The study goes on to state that more rehabilitation strategies are needed to minimize psychological distress in the future.

What Does Psychological Distress After a Truck Accident Look Like?

Psychological distress after a truck accident may take many different forms. For some, it merely manifests as depression or anxiety. For others, it may take the form of serious PTSD that prevents individuals from continuing with their life as normal. They may be unable to engage in activities they previously found enjoyable, such as playing catch with their children or walking their dog.

In serious cases, individuals may be left with suicidal tendencies. For example, a victim may experience “survivor’s guilt” after being the only one in their family to survive a serious accident2. Others may wish to take their own lives after suffering serious, life-changing injuries, such as disfigurements, spinal injuries, or amputations. Brain injuries can also cause or accelerate these psychological issues.

How Can I Receive Compensation for My Psychological Injuries?

Fortunately, a personal injury lawsuit allows you to recover compensation for both economic and non-economic injuries. Non-economic injuries include psychological issues that may not be associated with financial loss.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Lawyer?

If you’re suffering from serious psychological impairments due to a truck accident, you might be asking yourself: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The answer is simple: they’re all around you. Lawyers in major metropolitan areas like Cleveland are standing by to assist you, and the sooner you get in touch with them, the better. These legal professionals can guide you towards the settlement you need and deserve, so book your consultation today.

