Things You Need to Know about New Mexico Truck Accident Lawyers

Each year, there are around 43,000 car crashes in New Mexico and approximately 1,400 of them involve semi-trucks, not to mention other types of commercial vehicles. This means thousands of people injured and dozens killed. When you’re the victim of such an accident your immediate concern is your health. Soon after that you’ll have another concern – money. Money to pay your medical bills, money to pay rent and feed the family while you cannot work.

If you want to maximize your chances of getting the damages you deserve you should get in touch with a skilled New Mexico truck accident lawyer as soon as possible.

Don’t tell yourself you’ll get to it once you get better. There’s no need to wait and it might even prove dangerous, as vital evidence might be destroyed while you linger in hospital. When you reach out to a good truck accident lawyer in Albuquerque, you’ll find they are available 24/7 and they offer you a free phone consultation or visit you in the hospital or at home. Attorneys who have been practicing in this field for many years understand the difficult situation you’re in and do their best to accommodate you. Also, they understand very well your financial situation at the moment. When you have mounting medical bills and you don’t even know if and when you’ll be able to resume work, the last thing you need is a lawyer’s bill. This is the reason why dedicated truck accident lawyers work on a contingency fee basis. This means that they won’t be selling you any false hopes. They will only take your case if they feel they can win it for you and you won’t have to pay them anything until that happens. Bottom line, you have nothing to lose and everything to win.

However, you need to act fast because your attorneys will have to conduct an independent investigation into the cause of the crash and secure the evidence. Obviously, if the accident was caused by a drunk truck driver, there’s little to investigate. If it’s a case of driver fatigue, that requires a serious investigation.

First of all, your accident lawyers will want to get their hands on the driver’s log to see how long he had been on the road at the time of the crash and how many hours he had put in over the past week. Most commercial vehicles are equipped with electronic logging devices, which have the advantage that the data cannot be tampered with. But the information might mysteriously vanish, especially if the guys at the trucking company know that they were the ones who put pressure on the driver to get to his destination as fast as possible.

Seasoned lawyers will also want to see the report following the technical examination of the vehicle. Many truck accidents are caused by defective tires, faulty brake or steering systems, as well as by overloaded or improperly loaded trucks. If your lawyer gets on the case right away he has a better chance of securing vital documents. According to the law, you can file a claim even after many months, but there’s a risk that the documents that could prove the trucking company was to blame will have been misplaced by that time. If that happens, the company can evade liability and you can only claim damages from the truck driver, and that’s probably not going to be enough to cover your expenses.