This One Mistake Can Ruin Your Truck Accident Claim

Do not say anything about what you were doing in the car at the moment of the crash, what you were thinking, how you were feeling, etc.

Charlotte, NC – North Carolina ranks 7 on the Top 10 states with the most trucking accidents list, so if you live here you have a higher risk of being in such a crash. If you frequently drive into Charlotte, your risk is even higher as big cities are major transportation hubs. Due to the sheer difference in size between a passenger car and a large commercial vehicle, the occupants in a car or a van are more likely to be killed or sustain severe injuries in this type of crash. Victims and their families are left facing serious financial problems and there’s a significant risk they won’t be able to recover damages if they’re found guilty of even the most minor traffic rule violation. To avoid such a catastrophe, you should contact the best Charlotte truck accident lawyers as soon as possible.

What is contributory negligence?

Unlike most American states, North Carolina follows the contributory negligence rule. This means that if you are found even 1% to blame for the accident, you will lose your right to recover damages. At this point, you may be telling yourself ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’. That may very well be, but the insurance adjuster going through your file will certainly be looking for a reason to pin some of the blame on you. You need to have dedicated North Carolina truck accident lawyers watching out for you if you don’t want to see your claim denied.

You will have to watch your every word and every action after a truck accident.

Don’t talk too much

Immediately after the accident, you may get caught up in an argument with the trucker. Keep calm and don’t say too much as everything you say can be misinterpreted. Do not say anything about what you were doing in the car at the moment of the crash, what you were thinking, how you were feeling, etc. Even if you say you had just looked at your watch, an insurance adjuster looking to toss out your claim will argue you were a bit distracted. Just a tiny bit. That’s enough to be 1% to blame and you can forget about damages.

Don’t give a recorded statement

The moment they hear of the accident, the insurance company representing the trucker or his employer might give you a call. They’ll pretend they want to know if you’re OK, but the reason behind the call is that they want to get you talking, just in case they learn something they could use against you. Remember that you don’t have to give them a written or recorded statement, no matter what they tell you. If they keep pressuring you, contact your lawyers and let them handle the communications with the insurer.

Don’t accept a quick settlement

If the trucking company’s insurer offers you a quick settlement, do not accept it. Tell them your lawyers will be in touch. Insurance companies are not charities. If they offer you money there can only be one reason, they’re trying to cheat you out of a much more substantial compensation you’re entitled to.

If you were recently involved in an accident or have other legal issues and you’re wondering where can I find attorneys near me, don’t worry, help is just a few clicks away. Just follow the link and select your state and city, choose your lawyer, and schedule a free consultation. They’ll take care of your problem in no time.