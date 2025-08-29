This Week In Rideshare: Assault, Robotaxi Fails and Settlements

A passenger gets assaulted, epic robotaxi fail and Uber pays $15M. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Another rideshare assault, another robotaxi fail, and Uber Eats pays what it owes. It’s all here in This Week in Rideshare.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

RIDESHARE PASSENGER ASSAULTED

A rideshare passenger was assaulted in Chicago. CBS News reported:

According to Chicago police, the 29-year-old woman was assaulted in the 800 block of West Superior Street, just west of Halsted Street and close to the Bally’s Chicago casino construction site, around 2:30 a.m.

Police sources said the suspected the victim was a rideshare passenger. She was taken to St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital for an evaluation.

The driver of the gray Toyota Prius in which the woman had been a passenger tried to pull away and flee, but he struck a pole and was taken into police custody, police said.

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that people to have the tools necessary to arm themselves with safe practices anytime that they use a rideshare,” said Bryant Greening of Legal Rideshare, the first firm in the U.S. entirely dedicated to Uber, Lyft and other rideshare-related accident and injury claims.

“If something feels off about the ride, don’t get in the car. If during the ride, something goes wrong, contact the police or contact a loved one right away,” Bryant said. “Those senses we have that something seems slightly off? They’re usually right.”