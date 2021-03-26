LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Featured Article

This Week in Rideshare: Benefits, Tinder and Hackers

— March 26, 2021
A black-clad figure faces away from the camera. In the background, the word HACKED is spelled out in red letters against a backdrop of black ones and zeroes.
Public domain image courtesy of maxpixel.freegreatpicture.com. CC0

Britain busts Uber, Tinder gets a Lyft, and hackers hit delivery. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Busted by Britain, delivering dates, and hungry, hungry hackers. It’s all here in This Week in Rideshare!

MONDAY 3/22/21

After Britain ruled drivers were not contractors, many are asking “Why not here?” The New York Times reported:

TUESDAY 3/23/21

Maybe your love life just needs a little….Lyft. Business Insider explains:

WEDNEDAY 3/24/21

Looks like hackers have a new target…your Grubhub account. AARP explains:

THURSDAY 3/25/21

An Instacart shopper is credited for averting a major mass shooting. WJCL reported:

FRIDAY 3/26/21

Uber announced it will reopen it’s offices….but only if employees want to go back. Business Insider explains:

Join the conversation!

Trending